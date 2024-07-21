Fishcakes stop play: Match abandoned as fans join forces in bizarre VAR protest

Rosenborg's clash with Lillestrom is abandoned after four anti-VAR protests

A match in Norway’s top flight was suspended on Sunday amid a flurry of fishcakes thrown in protest at using VAR.

Rosenborg’s match against Lillestrom was abandoned just 30 minutes in as both sets of supporters joined forces to vent their fury. In addition to fish cakes, tennis balls were also thrown on to the pitch and fans chanted “F------ hate VAR”.

The match was first interrupted after six minutes when Rosenborg fans threw tennis balls on to the pitch. Further stoppages resulted in the match referee ordering players to leave the field. A banner was unfurled which read “We will never give up — VAR will go away.”

An announcement was made over the tannoy warning the match would be abandoned but fans from both sides continued their protests and the game was then called off after four separate stoppages.

The introduction of VAR in Norway last year prompted protests from more than 70 fans’ groups.

In April, Sweden refused to use VAR following a fan revolt against its introduction. The president of the Swedish Football Association, Fredrik Reinfeldt, confirmed VAR would not be implemented in its competitions, having previously proclaimed the system “our future”.

The climbdown reflects Swedish clubs being at least 51 per cent fan-owned and fierce resistance among supporters to VAR’s introduction.

Reinfeldt, the former prime minister of Sweden, told Aftonbladet more than half of the top 32 teams opposed VAR. He said: “If I counted correctly, we have 18 elite clubs and two districts that have said they do not want to introduce VAR. We respect that.

“That’s why we didn’t bring forward any proposal about VAR to the previous board of representatives meeting and I don’t foresee it in the future either. I stand by respecting the democratic rules of the game.”

Reinfeldt had warned a year ago that Swedish clubs could be forced to use VAR in their home matches in Uefa competitions. But he said that threat had receded.

“I don’t think so now, from what I’ve heard,” he added. “So then it is up to us to make the decision. Then it is clear how it looks right now – the clubs do not want the introduction of this specific technology.”

The Swedish Professional Football Leagues group said last summer it would campaign against VAR being trialled this autumn.

Its general secretary, Johan Lindvall, said at the time: “Sweden is currently the only country among Europe’s 30 highest-ranked leagues that has not decided to introduce VAR.

“The fact that we have not done so is largely due to our democratic model. We are proud of our club democracy and we must protect it.”