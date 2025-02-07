Fish aims to follow Rinomhota's example

[Getty Images]

Will Fish hopes to emulate Cardiff City team-mate Andy Rinomhota in establishing himself as a key player for the Bluebirds.

Fish has made just two starts in the Championship this season after joining on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer.

But the 21-year-old says he will use Rinomhota as inspiration to become a first team regular having seen the midfielder become a vital player under Omer Riza after previously falling out of favour under former boss Erol Bulut.

"Every time you play for the club you're going to try and do your best. That's all I'll try and do," he said.

"It's been tough at times, but the lads in front of me have done well and the way football works, it takes one little moment to get your chance and hopefully take it.

"Fair play to Andy, you could see even when he wasn't playing he was a top professional and trained well.

"He's an obvious good example. Once he got that chance he took it and now he's probably been one of our most consistent players."

Fish is bidding to be involved as Cardiff look to return to winning ways on Saturday when they take on Stoke City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the bet365 Stadium (15:00 GMT).

The Bluebirds saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions emphatically come to an end as they were thumped 7-0 by Championship leaders Leeds United last time out - but Fish is confident Cardiff fans will see a reaction to that hammering when they take to the field at Stoke.

"It's definitely a learning experience. I think you can use it in a positive way. We've been on a really good run before that," added Fish.

"The lads were honest and spoke what they thought and we'll move on.

"I think we'll bounce back from that and you'll see a reaction on the weekend."