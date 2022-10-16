Fiserv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.7x Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Fiserv certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Fiserv's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 82%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 31% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 24% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.5% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Fiserv is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Fiserv maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Fiserv (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Fiserv, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

