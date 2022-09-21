FischTank PR Expands Cleantech PR Practice with New Clients and Strategic Hires

FischTank Marketing and PR

Climate tech and sustainability PR firm adds companies in industries spanning alternative fuels, energy storage, solar, grid edge technologies, water tech, green building and sustainable infrastructure to client roster

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, an award winning public relations and marketing firm working across sustainability/cleantech, B2B technologies/healthcare tech, real estate/proptech, and professional/financial services, today highlighted the growth of its cleantech PR practice and plans for continued expansion and corporate development.



While cleantech/sustainability has always been a core practice group at FischTank PR, it has more than tripled over the past two years as a result of the firm’s results-oriented approach to media relations coupled with its deep understanding of subject matter. Recent additions to FischTank’s cleantech PR client roster include brands innovating within solar, energy storage, water & waste technologies, battery chemistry, alternative fuels, virtual power plants, grid edge technologies, green building, proptech, and software, among others.

FischTank PR’s broad exposure to all things renewable/sustainable has created relationships with hundreds of reporters ranging from impactful trade publications to mainstream, top-tier media outlets. The efforts of the firm’s cleantech PR practice have supported highly publicized capital raises, technology demonstrations, strategic partnerships, market entry, project launches and completions, scientific breakthroughs, policy commentary and more.

FischTank PR has invested heavily in its cleantech PR practice, hiring new colleagues with deep renewables and B2B tech experience. The firm’s overall headcount has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with much of the firm possessing high level experience driving cleantech and B2B tech PR activity. FischTank also provides professional development opportunities for its new and existing team members, including attendance at cleantech and other industry conferences – in-person or virtual.

"Our innovative client partners and dedicated team of colleagues have helped FischTank PR establish itself as one of the leading cleantech PR firms specializing in technologies up and down the renewables value chain,” said Eric Fischgrund, founder at FischTank PR. “We are extremely proud of this work, as our collective vision for the future is one that is powered by clean energy and made more equitable to all global citizens. As an agency, we stand ready to face the unavoidable climate events and economic fallout of the future by being vocal about climate change and leading with action and results.”

