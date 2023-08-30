Fiscal prudence vital benchmark for Krchnak’s matter-of-fact campaign

“If I am elected, after learning the ropes, I will work with council to be sure your tax dollars are used effectively,” Mike Krchnak, one of the candidates in the upcoming Town of Taber by-election, said. “I will advocate for the responsible use of tax dollars for the benefit of the community.”

Krchnak is one of seven candidates who will be running in the by-election that will take place on Sept. 7.

“I hope to efficiently serve our community and help to continue to make Taber welcoming and vibrant,” Krchnak said. “A focus on infrastructure and facilities in our community is a priority.”

Krchnak says that Taber has been and is his home. Through living and working in the community, Krchnak says, he feels a part of this great community and hopes to be able to contribute through this new opportunity on council. Even though he was born and raised in Calgary, Krchnak says he spent all of his life coming to Taber to spend time with his grandparents and then has lived in the community himself for 42 years, raising a family in the community and working in the oil and gas industry for 40 years. Currently self-employed, Krchnak still actively volunteers for minor sports.

“General community involvement and volunteering when possible are a great stepping stone to building a skill set which can be shared in a government position,” Krchnak said. “Be brave and make the leap.”

Krchnak says that he has run for Town Council once before, with the intention of running again recently, but ended up unable to due to needed care for cancer that he ultimately survived.

“As we overcome life’s obstacles we grow,” Krchnak said. “With that said, I am still working on my master’s degree from the school of hard knocks.”

Krchnak says that he is an active community member and with this new opportunity, he hopes to have the honour of representing the citizens of Taber.

“I hope to visit with and listen to as many of the citizens of Taber as possible,” Krchnak said. “It is through listening to the concerns of the citizens that I will be better able to serve our community. Contact me anytime at mkrchnak@shaw.ca. No promises of grandeur, just work to the best of my abilities collaboratively with the current council.”

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times