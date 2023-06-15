In year of firsts, TCU’s medical school is awarded full accreditation. What it means

After a year full of firsts for the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, TCU gets one more.

The Liason Committee on Medical Education awarded the school with full accreditation, signifying it as a medical program leading to an M.D. that meets quality standards since it opened in 2019, the medical school announced Thursday. The review judges medical schools from faculty, curriculum, finances and infrastructure.

The Burnett school earned the distinction after an eight month application and survey process. The school also celebrated its first full graduating class in May after a four-year research thesis.

“This solidifies TCU and its medical school graduates as agents of change and as innovators to help answer some of the most pressing issues in health care in Fort Worth and the global community,” said TCU President Daniel Pullin in a statement. “After years of intense and focused dedication, the Burnett School of Medicine is now recognized as a leader in transforming medical education. We continue to be committed to excellence, integrity and collaboration that will lead TCU and Fort Worth into the future.”

In August, TCU also began construction on a 100,000 square-foot medical education building in Fort Worth’s Medical District. When it opens in 2024, it can allow 240 students and professional staff to work and learn with artificial intelligence and simulation technology.

TCU also expects the medical school to create more than 31,000 jobs and generate $4 billion to the North Texas economy by 2030, according to a study.

“This has been a tremendous opportunity to establish a unique and innovative medical school in the most remarkable community in the country,” said Stuart D. Flynn, founding dean of the Burnett School of Medicine. “The amazing individuals at TCU and the School of Medicine embraced a mission to transform medical education to advance patient care. Our goal has always been to inspire our students to be the kind of physicians that you would want caring for you. And our students have worked very hard to get here and they will be the leaders of health care moving forward.”