Firstpost Explains: Harry Kane transfer saga and why Manchester City will eventually land the player

Manchester City were the big losers in the early running for the title as the champions were beaten 1-0 at Tottenham despite the absence of Harry Kane as speculation over his future continues.

Kane's future remained the dominant talking point after City's trip to Tottenham despite the England captain not taking to the field.

Spurs' performance showed they could still thrive without him should they invest a Premier League record fee for their prized asset wisely.

Son Heung-min scored the only goal deputising as a centre-forward, while the likes of Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn have been re-energised by the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

City's matchday squad cost in excess of £800 million as Jack Grealish made his debut as England's first £100 million player.

Yet, there is still a gaping hole in Pep Guardiola's squad up front with no natural goalscorer to step into the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure.

City won the league last season by often playing without a striker thanks to an abundance of attacking midfielders and wingers.

Guardiola's men have now lost their last three games, including the Champions League final last season, 1-0.

United, a rejuvenated Liverpool with key players back form injury, and European champions Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku returning to Stamford Bridge will pose a far tougher challenge for the title this season.

Why was Kane absent from Spurs squad for Man City clash?

According to Spurs' new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Kane missed the match due to fitness issues. The striker didn't have a proper pre-season and joined the squad only three days back since he had to quarantine due to coronavirus protocols following his returning from holiday in the Bahamas.

"Harry needs to work, he worked today and he will keep on working until he is ready to help the team. Players who have had not many sessions need more work with us, need to be fit," Nuno said to Sky Sports.

During the closing stages of Tottenham's game against City, Spurs fans chanted "are you watching Harry Kane" as the team went on to secure all three points.

After the match, Nuno once again spoke about Kane. "Harry is one of the best players in the world, we are very lucky to have him, so he has to get ready and help the team. I'm sure with the commitment and the talent we have we will have a good team."

What's Kane's contract situation at Spurs?

Kane has made no secret of his desire to leave his boyhood club for City.

A few months back during a conversation with former Manchester United player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Kane said, "I hope ¦ I mean, we have a good enough relationship. I've given the club " well, I've been there 16 years of my life. So I hope we can have a good honest conversation and see where we're at in that aspect."

Kane has also named Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League player he would most like to link up with. "Some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream," Kane said to Neville.

However, Kane's decision to sign a six-year contract in 2018 seems to have backfired. The 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy that would allow him to move. But Tottenham doesn't want Kane to leave the club and they have already turned down a £100m offer from Manchester City.

Kane has been a fan favourite since breaking into the side under Mauricio Pochettino and has gone on to score 221 goals for Tottenham, second only to Jimmy Greaves' 266, the club's all-time scoring record. But Tottenham's inability to win major trophies is said to be the major reason behind Kane's frustration.

What is Manchester City's position?

Guardiola admires Kane and spoke about his intention to sign the player during a press conference.

"Harry is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested," City boss Pep Guardiola said. "But he is a Tottenham player. If they don't want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try."

The Guardian reported in June that Manchester City made a bid worth at least £100m for Kane but Tottenham declined. City also showed intention for a players-plus-money deal but it didn't impress Levy.

Reports emerged that the Premier League champions will once again push hard for Kane's signature and this time the offer to Levy will be around £127m, which would be good enough for the deal to go through.

Will the deal happen?

The Premier League summer transfer window closes on 31 August so there's still some time left for the deal to take place.

Manchester City, despite breaking British transfer record for Grealish, still want Kane in their team. The player also wants the move and the club has the financial power to push through.

But chairman Levy is not new to such scenarios and he has a reputation to be a hard negotiator. Dimitar Berbatov and Luka Modric also had face difficulties when they wanted to move away from the club. It seems Tottenham have the upper hand at the moment but all things considered, at best they can keep Kane at least for a year. Kane to City will happen, and the only question is when.

AFP

