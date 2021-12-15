Firsthive, The World's First Full-Stack Customer Data Platform, Announces the Expansion of Its Leadership Team

Vishnu Bhavaraju as the Chief Growth Officer and Sanjay Mehta as the Vice President - Global Marketing & Alliances join the leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishnu Bhavaraju brings with him an experience of 21+ years across various consulting and sales leadership roles. Prior to joining FirstHive, Bhavaraju served as 'Director-Industry Solutions' at Microsoft India Private Limited. During the course of his career Bhavaraju worked with MNCs such as Oracle, EMC and TCS. Bhavaraju holds Masters in Computer Applications from Andhra University and an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore. Additionally, he is the founding member of a free counselling helpline called "Phone-A-Counsellor '' and in his personal capacity provides free career coaching to underprivileged youth. At FirstHive, Bhavaraju will focus on driving revenue growth and company success via customer acquisition & activation, sales optimization, customer retention and referral in the funnel.



Based out of Atlanta, Sanjay Mehta brings 25 years of experience as a seasoned marketing professional and strategist to FirstHive. He will be driving profitable growth & market share increase globally for FirstHive through marketing initiatives and strategic alliances. Mehta has worked for tech giants such as IBM, Hewlett Packard, Motorola, and Cisco, as well as, top-tier global consulting firms and tech start-ups in Silicon Valley. Mehta holds professional certifications and advanced degrees as a CCIE, CPA, and MBA.

When asked about the global expansion of the FirstHive leadership team, Aditya Bhamiditpaty, Founder and CEO, FirstHive said, "We're very excited to have, both Sanjay and Vishnu on board. Their depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives."

To know more about Vishnu Bhavaraju visit his LinkedIn profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/vishnu-bhavaraju-21578b1/

Story continues

To know more about Sanjay Mehta visit his LinkedIn Profile- https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjaypmehta/

About FirstHive

FirstHive ( https://firsthive.com/ ) is a full-stack Customer Data Platform (CDP) that enables consumer marketers and brands to take control of their first-party data from all sources, both online and offline, and enables highly personalized campaigns that drive conversions. As an enterprise connects all its digital channels & marketing tools to their FirstHive account, a proprietary Machine Learning algorithm is then used to rapidly build unified customer identities. With these data rich unified identities, brands are able to optimize marketing choices around - content affinity, audience selection, channel preference & time of nudge. FirstHive acts as a single system of intelligence within the enterprise's marketing and analytics ecosystem. Founded in 2016, FirstHive is Atlanta headquartered company with operations and customers across the US, India, and ASEAN.

Media Contact

Brand: FirstHive

Contact: Jashan Dhaliwal

E-mail: jashan.dhaliwal@firsthive.com

Website: https://firsthive.com/

SOURCE: FirstHive



