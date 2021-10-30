FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Pay A US$0.39 Dividend In Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase FirstEnergy's shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.56 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, FirstEnergy stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $38.53. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. FirstEnergy paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 368% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since FirstEnergy is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

While FirstEnergy's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to FirstEnergy's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see FirstEnergy earnings per share are up 6.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. FirstEnergy's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. FirstEnergy is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy FirstEnergy for the upcoming dividend? FirstEnergy delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 368% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

However if you're still interested in FirstEnergy as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with FirstEnergy. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with FirstEnergy (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

