First WrestleMania 41 match is set: Jey Uso vs. Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship

The first match of WrestleMania 41 has been confirmed.

Jey Uso will take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as Uso cashes in his Royal Rumble opportunity against "The Ring General."

Uso was granted the championship opportunity after he emerged as the winner of the 2025 men's Royal Rumble, allowing him to choose to face Gunther or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE's premier event. Two days after winning the match, Uso was met by Gunther on Monday Night Raw, and the champion said he didn't want to face Uso at WrestleMania because it wouldn't add to his legacy.

One week later, Uso kicked off Monday Night Raw, and during his signature, hyped entrance, Gunther emerged from the crowd for a vicious sneak attack on Uso. Gunther threw Uso onto the announcer's table and delivered several power bombs despite the pleas to stop from WWE officials. As Gunther was walking away from the ring, Uso took the microphone and made his match official.

"Me and you at WrestleMania," Uso said before launching a counter attack on the champion.

The first announced match of WrestleMania 41 will be a rematch of a bout that took place not too long ago. At Saturday Night's Main Event on Jan. 25, Uso challenged Gunther for the title in an unsuccessful effort. They've had plenty of experience in the ring before, and it's all been in Gunther's favor. Since their first televised match against each other in February 2024, Gunther is 3-0 against Uso. Now Uso will try to get his first pinfall against Gunther on the grandest stage of them all.

Uso's decision also ensures the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1 will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

WWE's premier event will take place April 19-20. The date for Gunther vs. Uso has not been announced yet.

