First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.

Conference call and webcast to be held the same day at 8:00 AM ET

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, before the market opens.



A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 412-317-5208. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start. The webcast will be available at https://investors.firstwatch.com under the Events tab in the News & Events section and will be archived shortly after the call has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and, for its culture, was recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 445 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

