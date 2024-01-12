The First Wales Bonner Samba of the Year Has Surfaced

Undoubtedly one of the biggest collaborations of 2023, Wales Bonner and adidas are showing no signs of slowing down this year, as just a few weeks into 2024, a new iteration of the coveted collab has surfaced. Teased via Instagram through sneaker account @woganwodeyang, two new pairs of Sambas have made their way onto our feeds.

The first appears to arrive in an off-white base, complete with exposed stitching across the heels, co-branding on the tongue and insoles and finally -- accented by striking blue details across the upper. The next colorway boasts a beige exterior, complemented by subtle off-white detailing across its exterior. Similarly to the first, the beige iteration features exposed stitching alongside bright blue accents and hits of brown throughout the body.

The sneak peek images land just prior to Wales Bonner's upcoming Fall/Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, set to take place on January 17.

Take an early look at the two new colorways above, and stay tuned for more official release details coming soon.

