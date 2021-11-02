First vote totals start to trickle in for Columbia mayoral race. Here’s the latest

Daniel Rickenmann was out to an early lead Tuesday night as votes began to trickle in for the race for Columbia mayor.

Four challengers stepped up to run for the seat that has been held by Mayor Steve Benjamin for three terms. Benjamin didn’t seek re-election this year. Those candidates are Moe Baddourah; Tameika Isaac Devine; Sam Johnson; and Daniel Rickenmann.

Just after 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, the first vote totals came in for the mayor’s race at the Richland County office of elections and voter registration. They those early totals were:

Daniel Rickenmann 261

Tameika Isaac Devine 240

Sam Johnson 166

Moe Baddourah 22

Baddourah, a restaurateur, represented District 3 in southeast Columbia for two terms, but was defeated in a 2019 re-election bid by Will Brennan. While the other candidates in the race have effectively been campaigning since February, Baddourah came in comparatively late, launching his campaign in August. Some of the key planks in his platform have been a push to freeze water and sewer rates for four years, and establishing police sub-stations in neighborhoods.

Devine, an attorney, has held an at-large seat on Columbia City Council for 19 years. She is the only African American woman to ever be elected to the council and she is vying to be the first woman elected Columbia’ mayor. Some of the key pieces of her campaign have been the idea of establishing an equity office at the city and enhancing regional cooperation to tackle issues. She has been endorsed by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia.

Johnson, who works as a consultant, was Benjamin’s chief of staff for six years and is making his first run for elected office. Benjamin has endorsed his campaign. Johnson has called for the creation of a chief health officer position at the city to deal with the pandemic and other public health concerns, and has stressed the need for Columbia to fill vacant police officer positions.

Rickenmann, who works in renewable energy development, has served three terms on City Council across two different stints. He has raised the most campaign cash for the race — more than $400,000 as of Oct. 19 — and has often focused his campaign on business and public safety issues. He has been endorsed by the Central Carolina Realtors Association.