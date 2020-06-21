First victim named in Reading attacks identified as history teacher James Furlong

James Furlong was described as 'wonderfully talented and inspirational' - Vagner Vidal

The first victim named in the Reading attacks has been identified as history teacher James Furlong, who was said to ‘truly inspire’ his pupils.

James Furlong, Head of History and Government and Politics at Holt Community School in Wokingham, was confirmed in a letter to parents of pupils as being one of those murdered in the town’s Forbury Gardens.

The parents of Mr Furlong, 36, on Sunday night paid tribute to their "beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun" son.

In a statement, Gary and Janet said: "He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever."

Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce, co-headteachers at the school where he worked, described him as “wonderfully talented and inspirational”.

"James was very kind and gentle man; he had a real sense of duty and cared for each and everyone of our students.

“He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication."

They added that he was “determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues”.

Councillor James Box, whose daughter, Ellie, was taught by Mr Furlong, said he was an “excellent” teacher, who was “very popular” at the school.

Wokingham Labour tweeted that they were “devastated” to learn the news.

“James is known by hundreds of members of our community - students, colleagues, parents, friends and members of our party,” they said. “Our thoughts are with them all and particularly his family and the wider Holt family. His loss is a devastating blow. Such terrible, terrible news.”

Last night a spokesman for the John Radcliffe Hospital confirmed another victim who was taken to its emergency department had not been not admitted to the hospital and was discharged on Saturday night. Two other people who were killed in the attacks have yet to be identified, while a further three other people remain in hospital.

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, whose brother Jonathan, a teacher, was killed in the Bali bombings in 2002, told The Daily Telegraph: "The initial shock of coming to terms with another terrorist attack is magnified when we put names and stories to those whose lives are brutally cut short.

"Wonderful innocent people such as the teacher James Furlong - whose life was cut short by an extremist believing his violent actions will be rewarded in paradise. As with previous senseless and brutal attacks they are inspired by false understanding of the Islamic faith perpetuated by fanatics who thrive in insecure and poorly governed states. Until we address this wider challenge the threat of terrorism will continue."

Meanwhile, many members of the Reading community changed their profile picture on Facebook to show solidarity with the family and friends of victims.

An image of a white lion against a black backdrop with a broken heart beneath it has been created to represent the statue of the lion that stands in the heart of the gardens where the attacks happened.

Ellie Jenkins, who lives in Reading, adopted the logo as news of the events unfolded.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that something so tragic can happen in a beautiful park that I love,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“It’s usually such a calm place where lots of people just have picnics. So innocent.”