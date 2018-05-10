First U.S. Ryder Cup team sneak peek leaves more questions than answers

Jim Furyk, captain of this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, had a little get together with some potential team members Wednesday ahead of The Players Championship, and there were some intriguing players both in the photo and left out of it.

Captain @JimFuryk spent some quality time in Ponte Vedra Beach with potential U.S. Team members talking all things 2018 #RyderCup #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/vVJK964A9Y — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) May 9, 2018

To start, Tiger Woods, already named a vice captain, looked very vice captainy sitting in the front row among the other captains. While he's still trying to earn a spot as a player, it appears he's currently just a coach.

Guys like Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman — all enjoying breakout seasons — were seen in the photo hoping to make their first Ryder Cup squads.

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, winners two weeks ago in New Orleans, were also in the photo, joined by the usual suspects of Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar.

But two notables were conspicuously absent.

Recent Masters winner Patrick Reed and last year's U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka were missing from the photo. Both are likely to qualify for the Ryder Cup automatically on points, but it was interesting seeing them absent from an early team photo.

However, Koepka recently came back from a wrist injury which kept him out of action for over three months, and Reed is pretty much assured a spot on the team, so they both could have just used the evening to relax before The Players starts Thursday morning.

Eight players automatically qualify to be on this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, with Furyk selecting the last four members.