First trailer for Sarah Snook's new Beanie Babies movie

The Beanie Bubble, the new film starring Sarah Snook, has released its first trailer.

The film, which will be released later this year on Apple TV+, depicts the Beanie Babies craze in the 1990s, with the cast also including Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The logline for the film, which is being directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, reads: “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner (Galifianakis) was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history.”

The trailer shows an unrecognisable Galifianakis as the eccentric businessman, with the CEO getting into a war of words with Banks’ Robbie over who originated the idea. Snook will play the role of Ty’s wife Sheila, with Viswanathan playing Ty Inc employee Maya.

The Beanie Bubble, which is about “what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag”, will be released on Apple TV+ on July 21.

Snook, who is best known for her role as Shiv Roy on HBO’s Succession, was recently announced as the sole performer for the Sydney Theatre Company’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The production, which is being adapted by Kip Williams, sees Snook assume the role of 26 different characters, with each interpretation of “beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil holding striking resonance in our current era [as well as] a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” said Snook of the announcement. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

