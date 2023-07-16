First trailer for Leighton Meester's new movie with husband Adam Brody

The first trailer for River Wild, the new film starring Leighton Meester alongside her husband Adam Brody, has been released.

The direct-to-video feature, which has been directed by Ben Ketai, serves as a standalone sequel to 1994’s The River Wild, which starred Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and John C Reilly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The logline for the new film, which is due to be released on August 1, reads: “Joey (Meester) fears there could be trouble ahead after her brother Gray (Taran Killam) invites Trevor (Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled past, on their whitewater rafting adventure with two tourists.

leighton meester adam brody and taran killam in the river wild

Related: Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester on working with husband Adam Brody

“Once they become stranded in raging rapids, the thrill-seeking trip quickly turns from exciting to utterly terrifying as the rafters are trapped in a desperate fight for their lives, all while someone seems intent on sabotage to ensure shocking secrets stay buried.

“To survive the wild river, Joey will have to face her fears, and everyone will have to develop killer instincts before they’re torn apart by deception aboard the raft, or by deadly waters wreaking havoc all around them.”

Upon the announcement of the film last year, general manager and Executive Vice President of Universal 1440 Entertainment Glenn Ross said: “We are excited to announce a thrilling new The River Wild story, with fresh characters and a story that brings the universe to new audiences and fans of the original.

Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Related: The OC's Adam Brody to join The Good Place's Kristen Bell for new Netflix series

“The production features a talented cast, and we think movie lovers will be excited by director Ben Ketai's modern take on the popular classic film,” he added.

Meester, who is best known for her role as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, met Brody on the set of The Oranges in 2010 before they married in 2014. Brody played Seth Cohen on The O.C for all four seasons, with recent credits including Shazam! and its sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

River Wild will be released in the US on digital and Blu-ray on August 1; there is currently no UK release date.

You Might Also Like