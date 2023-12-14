First trailer for Kirsten Dunst's new movie Civil War

A24

The first trailer for Alex Garland's upcoming film Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura has arrived.

The director – known for Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Men – will head up the epic action film set for release in the US on April 26, 2024.

A first look at the explosive film shows that Civil War is reminiscent of Garland's earlier raw, sobering work as viewers are plunged straight into a bloody conflict on American soil.

Crumbling buildings, military helicopters, and harsh rhetoric contrast starkly to the journey of one family – featuring Spider-Man star Dunst and Narcos' Moura – navigating the war-torn environment.

Nick Offerman's US president character addresses the nation, while Dunst takes to the streets with her camera.

Killers of the Flower Moon's Jesse Plemons, Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny, Devs star Sonoya Mizuno, and Yellowstone actor Jefferson White are among the star-studded cast. Watcher's Karl Glusman, Beau Is Afraid star Stephen McKinley Henderson, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Alexa Mansour will also star.

It serves as Dunst's first film since 2021's The Power of the Dog.

She was originally slated to return as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, but these ideas were scrapped according to the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.

An excerpt (via The Direct) reads: "Sommers and McKenna, at various points, wrote versions of the story that incorporated Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field’s Aunt May, but ultimately cut all those women when they decided that the story was already overstuffed."

Civil War will be released in the US on April 26, 2024, with a UK release date to be announced.



