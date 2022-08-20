First trailer for Game of Thrones and Paddington stars' new real-life movie

Photo credit: Pathe

Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan is back with his new film The Lost King, which is a reunion with Philomena director Stephen Frears.

The film is based on the real-life 2012 discovery of King Richard III's remains underneath a car park in Leicester. Paddington's Sally Hawkins plays Philippa Langley, the amateur historian who found the controversial royal.

As we see in the trailer, people didn't believe her initial research, with some of the country's most famous historians wanting to to completely write her off. But through her determination and the support of her husband John, played by Coogan, Philippa ended up making history.

Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd appears as Richard III himself, or a figment of Phillipa's imagination at least. We also spotted The Vicar of Dibley's James Fleet making an appearance.

As well as starring in the film, Coogan co-wrote it alongside frequent collaborator Jeff Pope, who also penned the scripts for Little Boy Blue and Cilla.





Coogan will also soon be appearing as Jimmy Savile in an upcoming BBC drama called The Reckoning, which has drawn plenty of criticism.

Defending the series a few months back, Coogan said: "Jimmy Savile played a trick on the entire nation so there's a real feeling of antagonism about it.

"But you need to look at someone like that to understand how they're able to operate and to prevent it happening again.



"If you sweep it under the carpet and just don't talk about it anymore, then those people are destined to come back."

The Lost King will be released in cinemas on October 7, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.

