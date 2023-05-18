First trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation

Universal

The creepy and wickedly funny trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has arrived.

This video game adaptation has a completely different vibe to recent gaming movies like The Super Mario Bros Movie or Sonic 2, with menace around the corner of every mascot-filled hallway.

Although the teaser is less than a minute long, viewers do get a good look at the four animatronics — Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy — who kill anyone or anything who enters an abandoned pizza chain restaurant.

The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson plays the unlucky security guard, Mike Schmidt, who gets the very unfortunate night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant.

The trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's features Scream's Matthew Lillard looking extra creepy with a chuckle. The film also stars Blindspot's Mary Stuart Masterson and You and Once Upon a Time's Elizabeth Lail.

The film has been made by horror mega-producer Jason Blum, who recently had some big box office hits with M3GAN, The Black Phone and Halloween Ends.

Blum has brought together the acclaimed video game's creator Scott Cawthon, Mateo's Seth Cuddeback and Emma Tammi — the latter of whom is also directing the horror movie — to write the film adaptation.

Tammi has previously worked in the horror genre by directing a pair of episodes of Hulu's anthology series Into the Dark.

A film version of Five Nights at Freddy's has been in the works for eight years, following the cult success of the video game of the same name in 2014. Cawthon's film pitch finally got off the ground when Blum and his Blumhouse company came aboard three years later.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released for the Halloween season, on Peacock and in cinemas in the US on October 27, 2023. It will also be released on October 27 in UK cinemas.

