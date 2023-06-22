First trailer for Euphoria star's new movie Priscilla

Sony Pictures

Sofia Coppola's new film has released a first trailer giving fans a look at Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny in the lead roles.

Set to be released in October in the US, Priscilla is inspired by Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me, co-written with Sandra Harmon and chronicling her troubled love story with The King.

In the trailer, fans got a sneak peek of Spaney as Priscilla meeting Elordi's Elvis for the first time at a party.

A stylish montage follows, with glimpses of Priscilla through different phases of her romance with the rock 'n' roll singer. The teaser, first released on June 21, also captures a dramatic change for the protagonist, trading her natural blonde locks for a jet black, bigger do, kept in place with a generous dose of hairspray.

Written by Coppola, Priscilla is guaranteed to shed an interesting light on the protagonist's complicated coming-of-age story, unfolded in the public eye.

Despite Spaeny and Elordi being 24 and 25 respectively, Elvis was 10 years Priscilla's senior, having first met her when she was just 14 years old. As in the book, the film is said to show a different side to Elvis than just his beloved public persona and grapple with his widow's recollection of their journey together.

The film follows the couple from their very first meeting until their legal separation in 1972, when Priscilla was 27 years old.

Alongside Elordi and Spaeny, Priscilla also stars Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll and Luke Humphrey.

Priscilla is set to be released in the US this October. A UK release date is TBA.

