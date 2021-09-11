First trailer for Descendants star Cameron Boyce's final movie role

Photo credit: 1091

Cameron Boyce's final movie Runt just released its first trailer.

The upcoming mystery movie will mark the Descendants star last outing on the big screen after he passed away at the age of 20 in 2019 due to an unexpected medical event related to epilepsy.

"Runt tells the story of a group of neglected and misguided high-school seniors who are pulled into a downward spiral of violence when the adults in their lives fail them," reads the official plot description.

Boyce's character Cal decides to take a stand after a troubling incident, which results in devastating consequences.



Alongside Boyce, the thriller co-stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger (Clover), Aramis Knight (Into The Badlands) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), Run Hide Flight’s Cyrus Arnold, The Vanished’s Jason Patric, Julie and The Phantoms’ Charlie Gillespie and The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s Tichina Arnold.

The late actor was best known for his roles in Disney Channel’s The Descendants films and the show Jessie.

Since 2019, he has appeared posthumously in Descendants 3, the limited series Mrs. Fletcher, and most recently the musical drama Paradise City which aired in March.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this month, Boyce's parents said: "This film is very important in the climate we live in today.



"Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world," added Victor and Libby Boyce.



Runt’s producers said: "We are grateful to be working with 1091 Pictures, which understands the relevance and power of this story.

"We have also partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation and its Wielding Peace initiative to promote peace instead of violence and spread awareness of the consequences of gun violence. We are excited for audiences to see this powerful and thrilling picture."

Runt marks the directorial debut of William Coakley, based on a script by Coakley, Christian Van Gregg and Armand Constantine.

Runt will have a limited run in New York and Los Angeles cinemas starting October 1 before hitting video-on-demand on October 19. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.



