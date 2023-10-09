First trailer for Boiling Point and One Piece stars' new movie

Vertigo Releasing

The first trailer for One Piece star Taz Skylar's new film Gassed Up has arrived.

Skylar, who plays Sanji in Netflix's One Piece live-action show, co-wrote and stars in the crime thriller about a moped gang carrying off small-time crimes in London to make ends meet.

One young member, Ash (Boiling Point's Stephen Odubola), uses his earnings from these petty thefts to support his family while struggling with the moral complexities of what he's doing.

Ash is put to the test when a jewellery shop heist gets him in trouble with an infamous Albanian crime family, forcing him to figure out who he can truly trust.

The film also features House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint and former Eurovision entrant Mae Muller as well as YouTubers Harry Pinero and Yung Filly, rapper Ms Banks and co-writer Taz Skylar in a supporting role.

The project is a reunion for Skylar and Stephen Odubola, as they both appear in the BBC's new series adaptation of Boiling Point.

Skylar co-wrote Gassed Up with Archie Maddocks, whose previous credits include the Savannah Steyn-starring Sky original series Intergalactic.

The director will be George Amponsah, who made the critically-acclaimed documentary The Hard Stop about the death of Mark Duggan, who was shot in Tottenham in 2011.

Amponsah also worked on the BBC documentary Black Power: A British Story of Resistance about the lasting legacy of the Black Power movement in the 1960s and '70s.

Gassed Up is set to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday (October 10) and will also screen there on Friday (October 13).

A UK cinematic release has also been scheduled for 2014 and will later be available to stream on Prime Video. A US release date hasn't yet been announced.

