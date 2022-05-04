First trailer for Black Lightning and Tall Girl stars' new movie

Photo credit: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Emergency, a comedy-drama from R#J director Carey Williams and starring cast members from Black Lightning and Tall Girl.

The film is about three college students of colour who just want to have a good time, but their planned best-night-ever turns into a nightmare as two of them return to their dorm to find a white girl passed out on their floor, while their Latinx roommate was home the entire time, gaming with headphones on.

Fearing that the police would never believe three people of colour in this situation, the trio make the decision to move the body out of their dorm first and then call the police, but that plan starts to backfire on them when the girl's sister tracks her phone.

While the film is a comedy-drama, as evidenced in the trailer, it's clear to see that the movie is exploring racial police bias, something that was heavily protested against in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

Black Lightning and the 2017 Power Rangers movie's RJ Cyler plays one of the trio, while Tall Girl and Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter plays the sister. Other cast members include The Underground Railroad's Donald Elise Watkins, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Sebastian Chacon, and Council of Dads' Maddie Nichols.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and received plenty of positive reviews for being a solid comedy film while also including sharp social commentary. It currently stands at 71 on Metacritic.

Emergency will be released in select cinemas on May 20, and on Amazon Prime Video on May 27.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

