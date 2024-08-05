For the first time in two decades, the U.S. women’s soccer team will play in Kentucky

For the first time in 20 years, the United States women’s national soccer team will be playing a match in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the U.S. will face Argentina at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium, the soccer-specific home for both Louisville City of the USL Championship and Racing Louisville of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

This marks the first time that the senior women’s national team will be playing a match in the commonwealth since 2004.

Previously, the USWNT played four games in Louisville at what is now known as L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, the home of the University of Louisville’s football team, between 1999 and 2004.

The Oct. 30 meeting between the Americans and Argentinians, which will kick off at 7 p.m., represents the first time a United States national soccer team will play at Lynn Family Stadium, which opened in 2020.

“We’re truly honored to host the U.S. women’s national team,” James O’Connor, the president of Louisville City and Racing Louisville, said. “This is yet another testament to the strong support for professional soccer in Louisville as well as continued investment by our ownership group to build strong teams and top facilities.”

Currently, the U.S. women’s national team is in the midst of a potential gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans, who are four-time World Cup winners and four-time Olympic gold medalists, will face Germany in a semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky emerging as an American soccer hotbed

Monday’s announcement that the U.S. women’s national team is coming to the Derby City is the latest major development for Louisville as a prominent American soccer city.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that both Louisville and the city’s Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center are available as a potential “team base camp” for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Louisville City, which plays in the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of men’s professional soccer in the United States, is currently leading that league.

Racing Louisville, which is in its fourth season as a top-tier club in the NWSL, is chasing its first-ever playoff appearance.

Central Kentucky will soon boast two professional soccer teams of its own: Lexington Sporting Club is in its second season in USL League One, the third-tier of American men’s professional soccer.

Later this month, LSC will also have its professional women’s team debut in the new USL Super League. The Super League has been given Division 1 status by the United States Soccer Federation, which means the league is on par with the NWSL.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1) saves a penalty kick against Canada during the 2024 SheBelieves Cup at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. will play Argentina in a match at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium in October.

Ticket information for the U.S. women’s national team in Louisville

Season ticket holders for both Louisville City and Racing Louisville will receive presale access to tickets for the October USWNT match. Access will also be available to fans who make a deposit toward LouCity or Racing Louisville season tickets for 2025.

The presale for tickets for the match will begin Tuesday and continue until 8 a.m. Friday. Tickets to the match will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The match between the United States and Argentina will be broadcast on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max and Peacock.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the U.S. women’s national team and Argentina. The most recent meeting between the sides was a 6-0 American win in February 2021 in Orlando.

