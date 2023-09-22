First-time Powerball player wins $100,000 in Michigan

Michigan woman Latasha Robinson bought a Powerball ticket for the first time and won a $100,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman had a brush with beginner's luck when she bought a Powerball ticket for the first time and won a $100,000 prize.

Latasha Robinson, 43, of Redford, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket she bought for the Aug. 14 drawing from the BP gas station on Telegraph Road in Redford was her first-ever Powerball ticket.

"I've never played Powerball, but my husband plays a lot, so I bought a ticket while I was at the store," Robinson said.

The first-time player discovered the next day that she had matched four white balls and the Powerball in the drawing, earning a $50,000 prize that was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play option.

"The day after the drawing, my husband checked the ticket and started yelling, 'We won! We won!' I thought he was joking and that there was no way we'd won big the first time I bought a Powerball ticket. It was a surreal feeling when I looked the ticket over and saw that we really did win," the winner recalled.

Robinson said she plans to buy a house with her prize money.