For the first time in over a decade, a new M&M color: Meet Purple, who represents 'acceptance'

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The M&Ms characters are one of the most iconic candy symbols in the world, and the lineup is introducing its newest member of the group: Purple.

M&Ms parent company Mars introduced their newest "spokescandy" on Sept. 28, the first time a new color has joined the lineup in over a decade. Purple, which joins Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue and Brown, is "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity." She has a "charm and quirky" nature driven by "self-awareness, authenticity and confidence."

"There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, said in a statement. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&Ms spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&Ms can."

'A gravity defying act': Man stacks 7 M&Ms to break previous Guinness World record of 6

More: M&Ms mascots get an upgraded look to become more 'inclusive'

M&amp;M’s is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character - Purple - a permanent addition as the brand seeks to use the power of fun to help more people feel they belong.
As part of the introduction, Mars released a music video by Purple titled "I’m Just Gonna Be Me," with one dollar donated up to $500,00 to the non-profit Sing for Hope for every stream. The company also announced the the M&M’S FUNd, with the goal to increase a "sense of belonging" for 10 million people by 2025.

The addition of Purple comes after Mars redesigned its M&M characters in January as the company did the makeover as part of a push toward inclusivity. The decision received mixed reviews, most notably because the green M&M went from a sultry appearance to "being a hypewoman for my friends," with the character's boots being swapped for shoes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Purple M&M announced as newest color in iconic Mars candy

