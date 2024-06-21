For the first time in his career, Greg Norman lifts U.S. Open trophy alongside LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau

For the second time in his career, LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau captured the U.S. Open title last week at the famed Pinehurst No. 2, besting Rory McIlroy by one shot after the Northern Irishman played his final four holes 3 over.

DeChambeau returned to the LIV Golf circuit this week, as the Saudi-backed league is in Tennessee for LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove, its ninth event of the season.

The Big Golfer has been on a tour with the U.S. Open trophy since winning last Sunday, a trek that included a visit with Norman.

During his career, The Shark won the Open Championship twice but no other majors. He finished second at the U.S. Open twice, once at Winged Foot in 1984 and again at Shinnecock in 1995.

As the person taking the video said, “First time touching it, that’s crazy!”

🚨🙌🏆 LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman raises the U.S. Open trophy (Via: @SharkGregNorman) pic.twitter.com/n9AOK3y1AM — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek