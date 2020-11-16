First Thing: Trump's election lawsuits continue to crumble

Good morning. The Trump campaign has dropped a central claim in its legal challenge to the election result in Pennsylvania, which formed a key part of Joe Biden’s win. In the run-up to a hearing on Tuesday, the president’s legal team withdrew its claim that more than 680,000 absentee ballots were illegally processed without campaign representatives watching. However, the campaign team still hopes to block Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral college votes, from confirming a victory for Biden.

Demonstrations against the election result continued this weekend, with Trump supporters alleging it was fraudulent, despite a lack of evidence.

Despite pressing ahead with lawsuits, the president tweeted that Joe Biden “won” the election yesterday, but insisted it was only because voting was “rigged” and in a follow-up stated “I concede NOTHING”. Nesrine Malik argues that although Trump’s post-election behaviour has at times seemed farcical, his refusal to concede is no laughing matter and sets a dangerous precedent for future elections.

The sloppy incoherence and chaos of Trump and his administration makes it hard for some to believe that they are capable of pulling off anything as organised as a coup. But if enough Republican lawmakers and enough Republican voters can be activated to make it happen, Trump himself needs to do very little.

Five ways US democracy is failing: The election exposed deep flaws in the country’s democratic system. Ed Pilkington explores five problems with US democracy, from the electoral college system to the appointment of judges.

Soaring covid cases are pushing Trump into a corner

Trump's refusal to concede prevents Biden from accessing information about the pandemic, and planning for his own administration's coronavirus response.

Democrats, senior Republicans and health experts are urging Trump to allow a transition of power to begin, amid an alarming surge in coronavirus transmission which saw the US reach 11 million confirmed cases last night. The latest million cases were recorded in less than a week.

While Biden’s transition team are expected to meet with Pfizer, the company behind a coronavirus vaccine with 90% effectiveness, Trump’s refusal to concede is hindering preparations for a vaccine and preventing Biden’s team from meeting with US government health officials, including the White House coronavirus task force.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious diseases official and member of the taskforce, joined the calls for a smooth transition of power this weekend. Fauci also revealed that Trump has not attended any coronavirus taskforce meetings “for several months”.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the US with our interactive map.

How Georgia’s Senate runoffs are ‘decisive for America’s future’

Tens of millions dollars are flowing into Georgia to support Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock before the Senate runoff races in January.

In January, control of the Senate will rest on the shoulders of two Democratic candidates in Georgia. If Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock can beat their Republican incumbent opponents, they will give Kamala Harris tie-breaking vote as vice-president in a chamber split 50-50. Though precarious, this would dramatically improve Joe Biden’s chances of implementing his legislative agenda. In separate interviews on Sunday, both men said the contests were critical for the future of the US. Ossof said:

There are hundreds of thousands of lives hanging in the balance, there are millions of jobs and homes and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

