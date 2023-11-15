The first thing Meg Bellamy will do after playing Kate Middleton? Get a haircut

For The Crown’s Los Angeles premiere, Bellamy wore Stella McCartney - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

For Meg Bellamy, the 21-year-old actress from Wokingham who plays the young Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown, a head of long, “liquid brunette” locks was an essential part of the costume.

So it may come as some surprise that industry insiders are predicting Bellamy will chop off her glossy Kate haircut as soon as The Crown’s publicity tour is over.

There’s a very good reason to do it: a transformational haircut has become a tried and tested strategy to ensure that a newcomer actress doesn’t spend the rest of their career being typecast, associated forever with their breakout role.

Bellamy plays the young Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown - Getty

“It is so easy to get typecast,” says celebrity stylist Kyle De’Volle, who works with Lily Allen and Rita Ora. “So [a haircut] is like a total rebrand, a clean slate for her as an actress. Obviously, she’ll have The Crown under her belt, but I’m sure she’s going to want to do more diverse roles. We work in a very fickle industry and I think that unless people see the change, then they will just put you in a box.”

This particular strategy from the style playbook was most famously established by Emma Watson, who went for a pixie cut as soon as she was done playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. More recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose portrayal of Marianne in Normal People gave her breakout status, turned to celebrity hair stylist George Northwood to give her a choppy new bob last year. Emma Corrin, who was propelled to stardom as The Crown’s young Diana, used hair to prove their versatility – trying out a series of bold looks from peroxide curtains to a buzz-cut. Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Twilight’s Kristen Stewart … the list goes on.

Emma Watson switched to a pixie cut following her role as Hermione Granger - Getty

The haircut is just one tool a rising star can use as they introduce their own sense of personal style to a new-found audience. It is also an indicator of the way their world has been transformed, often in a short space of time, from regular citizen to recognisable celebrity.

Daisy Edgar-Jones opted for a choppy bob after gaining breakout status following her portrayal of Marianne in Normal People

Bellamy’s wardrobe mostly consisted of high street buys from H&M and Primark before she became famous. Now she is being courted by luxury fashion houses, with brands falling over themselves to dress The Crown’s latest star.

Bellamy has not, as one tabloid report suggested, “beaten the Duchess of Sussex to become a face of Dior”. She did attend the Parisian label’s haute couture show in July, and ready-to-wear show in September, sitting on the front row “as a friend of the house”, a Dior spokesman confirmed to The Telegraph. No deal as an ambassador is yet confirmed.

Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown - Justin Downing/Netflix

That’s not to say that it won’t happen at some point in the near future, though. Signing with a luxury fashion brand is a rite of passage for new talents these days – Emma Corrin is now the face of Miu Miu, and Emma Watson was the face of Burberry for a hot minute, but now fronts Prada campaigns.

Dior’s not the only contender when it comes to Bellamy. With the help of her stylist Felicity Kay, who also works with Ncuti Gatwa and Paul Mescal, Bellamy is playing the fashion field. This is key to landing a major luxury fashion gig: brands need to see Bellamy looking the part, appearing on best-dressed lists, and generating column inches for her style, before they put some real money behind her.

Brands are falling over themselves to dress The Crown’s latest star - Netflix

“It’s a formula that’s worked for years, between actresses and fashion houses,” says De’Volle. “It’s the done thing now, for any young actress that I’ve worked with, especially with the styling, because that’s how you get attention. If you’re more on the conservative side of dressing, you could be compatible with Dior or Chanel; if you’re a bit more edgy, then you’d be a better fit with Mugler or Jean Paul Gaultier. It has a lot to do with where you want to be positioned, branding wise. And that’s what we use [a bit of fashion] edge to achieve.”

That’s why we’ve seen Bellamy wearing pieces from Valentino, Prada and Gucci in the last month. Again, Gucci describes Bellamy as “a friend of the house”. Essentially this means that they love to loan her pieces for events and photoshoots, but that she’s not on the payroll, nor are there any restrictions about which other brands she can wear.

For The Crown’s Los Angeles premiere, Bellamy wore Stella McCartney – another designer whose values she shares. Bellamy is vegan and avoids wearing leather.

Meg Bellamy in Los Angeles for the premiere of The Crown Season 6 Part 1 - Getty

In a cover interview with The Telegraph’s Luxury magazine, Bellamy admitted that the attention she has received from fashion brands as a result of her newfound fame has been quite a whirlwind. “I didn’t even anticipate the fashion side of it,” she said. “That’s definitely more of a culture-shock, pinch-me spectacle, much more than [working on] The Crown ever felt like.”

“I really love tailoring, which I never thought would be me,” she added. “I love a masculine look just as much as a glam dress. I’m still figuring out what ‘me’ is in terms of style, but when you put something on and you feel confident, like it’s an expression of yourself, then it must be right.”

She may not have nailed a particular aesthetic, but who has, at 21? And in the meantime, she’s having a wonderful time finding out.