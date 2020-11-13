First Thing election special: Cybersecurity experts find no fraud but Trump digs in

Good morning.

A coalition of federal and state officials have said they have not seen any evidence of voter fraud in the presidential election. A statement issued from cybersecurity experts said the election was in fact the “most secure in American history”, because of the reviewing and double-checking processes currently taking place across the US.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the statement said.

But with just six in 10 Republicans believing that Biden won the election, Trump’s claims appear to be cutting through to voters, and experts warn that his continuing allegations threaten to undermine Americans’ trust in voting and pose a national security threat.

Some of Biden's presidential candidate rivals, such as Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have been tipped for positions in his cabinet. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Despite this, Biden has continued to press ahead with preparations for his presidency, including selecting his cabinet. Here, the president-elect has the opportunity to set the political direction for his administration – and to send a clear message to Trump that he will be moving to the White House in January. But who might he choose? Daniel Strauss looks at the favourites for the top positions.

Should Biden tackle Trump’s claims head on, or continue to ignore them? Disinformation experts and political pundits are split. Here, experts offer their takes on how Biden should handle election lies.

Senior Republicans are starting to defy Trump

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa was asked by CNN if Biden should have access to classified briefings, responding: 'The answer is yes'. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

The longest-serving Republican in the Senate, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley has joined calls for Biden to receive the daily intelligence briefings, which would normally be given to president-elects. So far, Trump has denied Biden access to the briefings because he does not acknowledge his victory.

His comments came after the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, said that Biden’s victory should be accepted. Even staunch Trump ally, senator Lindsey Graham, who has publicly stated that the president should not concede the election, said Biden should be invited to the briefings. This marks a significant blow to Trump, with most Republicans still supporting his refusal to concede.

Across the divide, senior Democrats are also increasing the pressure on the president to accept the election result. At a press conference hosted by house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, Pelosi called the affair an “absurd circus” and said the president needed to “get to work on what really matters to the American people”.

Progressive candidates swept through Los Angeles during this year’s election, with voters in the city backing challengers over incumbents and choosing to allocate money to support services instead of the police. Lois Beckett asks how they did it.

The Trump-Fox News love affair is over

Trump said the news outlet 'forgot the golden goose'. Pictured: Trump speaking to Fox News in July 2020. Photograph: Fox News

Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Fox News on Thursday, accusing them of forgetting “what made them successful”. Fox, which has long been supportive of Trump, was one of the first to call the election for Biden and has since told its viewers that Trump’s claims about the election are unsubstantiated.

It seems that right-wing media outlet Newsmax has become Trump’s new favourite; he retweeted a number of comments from supporters saying they’d be relying on that instead. The outlet has seen an exponential rise in viewing figures since Trump publicly embraced it, jumping from 65,000 people prior to the election to 800,000 viewers of its primetime shows this week.

