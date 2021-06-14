First Thing: Biden in Brussels in big week for US diplomacy

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden is expected to use a Nato summit in Brussels on Monday – his first as president and the first since the start of the pandemic – to atone for the damage of the Trump years and to address the security challenge from China.



But experts have warned that the last four years will have lasting consequences, reports defence and security editor Dan Sabbagh.

After having tea at Windsor Castle with the Queen (who, Biden said, reminded him of his mother and asked him about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping) on Sunday following the G7 summit in Cornwall, he flew to Brussels ahead of the Nato summit.

In a big week for US diplomacy, he will then attend a bilateral summit in Switzerland with the Russian president on Wednesday.

Joe and Jill Biden stand beside the Queen during a military march-past at Windsor Castle. Photograph: David Rose/AFP/Getty Images

It comes after Biden said at the G7 Summit on Sunday that US-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years, but that America is not “looking for conflict”.

The G7 reaffirmed its goals but failed to provide the required funds, experts say.

World leaders have congratulated Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who hailed “new days” for the country.

Naftali Bennett speaks during a special voting session on the formation of a new coalition government at the Knesset in Jerusalem. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

World leaders, including Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau, congratulated Naftali Bennett as he was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister on Sunday night and hailed “new days” for the country.

The far-right former settler leader, who replaces Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 straight years in power, said Israel was “at the outset of new days” as he addressed his new cabinet, adding: “Citizens of Israel are all looking to us now, and the burden of proof is upon us.”

The White House said President Biden spoke to Bennett on Sunday and “expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the United States and Israel”. The leaders agreed that they would “consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran”.

Who is Naftali Bennett? The far-right former settler leader and son of immigrants from San Francisco is a former senior aide and adviser to Netanyahu, under whom he ran Israel’s education and defence ministries, and wants to annex most of the occupied West Bank.

As Netanyahu leaves office, Jerusalem correspondent Oliver Holmes profiles the former commando who became King Bibi.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

US food banks are bracing for a surge in demand as Republicans end unemployment benefits

A drive-up produce giveaway in Des Moines, Iowa. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Food banks in dozens of states across the US are preparing for a surge in demand as Republican governors elect to stop federal extended unemployment benefits early.

Governors in at least 25 states have said they intend to end the benefits – the first were Missouri, Alaska, Iowa and Mississippi on 12 June and others are scheduled to do so on 10 July – in a move that will affect around 3.9 million unemployed workers.

The American Rescue Plan guarantees the federal benefits until 6 September.

What will the long-term impact be? Teresa Schryver, advocacy manager for the St Louis Area Food Bank in Bridgeton, Missouri, tells Michael Sainato it could take as long as 10 years to get food insecurity rates back to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Joe Manchin faces growing pressure from his party over his refusal to support ending the filibuster. Both Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the issue surrounding the Democratic West Virginia senator on Sunday.

Plus, White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany claims she “never lied” while speaking for Donald Trump.

In other news…

A Brooklyn Liberation Group march in New York on Sunday to protect trans youth. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Conservative state lawmakers have proposed more than 110 anti-trans bills this year across 37 states – by far the largest number in US history. So far this year, 13 anti-trans bills have been passed, reports not-for-profit Freedom for All Americans.

Tesla will start accepting bitcoin again when it uses 50% clean energy, Elon Musk said on Sunday. Following his tweet, the cryptocurrency rose 5.1%. The electric car company stopped accepting bitcoin, citing environmental concerns.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suggested that US supreme court justice Stephen Breyer should retire this summer. The Democratic congresswoman’s comments join liberals calling for the 82-year-old to stand down so that Joe Biden can pick a younger judge to replace him. It comes after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

The US is struggling to curb a rise in cyber-attacks. The hack of Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in long lines for fuel, is just one of a number to have hit the US recently – including attacks of JBS, the world’s largest meat processor.

Stat of the day: Latin American actors accounted for only 4.5% of speaking roles in top Hollywood movies of the past decade

And, of the top 100 movies of 2019, 44 did not have any Latinx characters with dialogue, while only a handful of Latinx actors have ever received Oscar nominations (only six of which have won). In stark contrast, Latin Americans form 18% of the US population. But, writes Steve Rose, this could be the year that things change – in a large part due to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Don’t miss this: The woman who forced the US government to take UFOs seriously

In 1999, journalist Leslie Kean was given a 90-page report of UFO sightings by pilots. Ever since then, the subject has dominated her life. There is plenty of evidence of unexplained phenomenon and now the US government agrees. “This is really an unprecedented time and there’s no turning back,” she tells Soo Youn.

…or this: the invasive species hitching a ride on ocean litter

Ocean plastic has become a pathway to new shores for invasive species that threaten native animals with extinction, reports Russell Thomas. Japan’s 2011 tsunami sent nearly 300 species “rafting” across the Pacific.

Last Thing: Wasabi celebrates with a filet mignon after winning best in show

Wasabi sticks his tongue out during judging before winning best in show at Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, New York on Sunday. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

A Pekingese called Wasabi has followed in his grandfather’s footsteps after being awarded best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. He was followed by a whippet called Bourbon, who was awarded runner-up. It comes after Wasabi won the American Kennel Club National Championship in 2019. “He has showmanship … He has that little extra something, that sparkle, that sets a dog apart,” said his handler and breeder David Fitzpatrick, who revealed that Wasabi would celebrate his victory with a filet mignon.

