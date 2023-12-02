‘First taste of wintry feeling in December’ heads to Miami. Here’s how cold it may get

Ready for a “couple of rounds with a cold front?”

That’s what forecasters at the National Weather Service in Miami predict for Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas by mid-week.

“Our first taste of wintry feeling here in December,” teased meteorologist Robert Garcia on Saturday in a phone chat with the Miami Herald.

How cold will it get?

The first front approaches South Florida over the weekend but it will be mild.

Expect daytime highs to reach 85 and Saturday and Sunday nights in the low-70s.

Monday and Tuesday nights will feel similar to last week’s Tuesday front — mid-60s, about 63 on Tuesday night. The days will top 80.

Before that front can get out of the way, cooler air moves in Wednesday into Thursday morning and highs won’t get out of the 70s, Garcia said.

“Right now we’re looking at Thursday morning being the coldest morning and temperatures over a good portion of Miami-Dade and Broward being in the 50s — maybe some lower-60s on the beaches,” he said. The high could reach 74 later Thursday.

That’s the taste of December-style weather Garcia predicts.

The Florida Keys will cool down a bit, but not as low as the mainland. Expect highs in the mid-70s by mid-week and a Wednesday night low of 65. There’s a 20% rain chance Tuesday.

Will it rain?

The fronts are not expected to drag much moisture over South Florida. Rain chances are low.

But the second front mid-week could bring breezy conditions with wind gusts near 20 mph Wednesday, according to the weather service.

As the next weekend approaches look for a more moderate Friday, with a high near 76, and warm-up by Saturday and Sunday.

Other weather notes

▪ Rip currents. The weather service cautions swimmers at beaches to an elevated risk of rip currents along all Atlantic coast beaches from Miami-Dade through Palm Beach counties over the weekend.

▪ Patchy fog. Visibility could be reduced for early-morning motorists as patchy fog develops over South Florida late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Interior portions of South Florida would see more of that fog.