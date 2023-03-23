Your First Taste of H&M and Mugler Is Finally Here

Since news of H&M and Mugler's collaboration first dropped last month, fans have been eagerly anticipating more information about the collection, what it contains and when it might release.

At last, we've been blessed with the gift of a campaign video, shared by Casey Cadwallader on Instagram. The video stars music artists Shygirl, Amaarae, Eartheater and Arca and confirms the collection's official launch date. Seemingly comprising a range of Mugler's signature designs interspersed with vivid suits and separates, the collection appears to cater to Mugler's core fanbase at an accessible price point.

The partnership follows a string of impressive designer collaborations from H&M, including Moschino, Simone Rocha and Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Check out the official teaser below, before Mugler x HM lands globally on May 11.

