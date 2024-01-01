Your First Tarot Card Reading of 2024 Is Here!

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!

A GENERAL CARD FOR EVERYONE: ACE OF CUPS

What a beautiful card for the New Year! Aces always indicate new beginnings and fresh starts, and this one relates to love, relationships, feelings, and creativity. It’s good to feel good. We are the sum of our relationships in many ways. Falling in love and being in a relationship is a fulfilling role. Let yourself dream and drift towards creative ideas and projects. Look for new friends and allies. Be open to romance. Welcome new ideas, opportunities, invitations, projects, and roles that come to you this week. 2024 starts here!

ARIES: FIVE OF CUPS

Sometimes when everyone else is happy, you can feel a little contrary and your mood goes the other way. That’s okay! Winter can be tough. Sometimes it’s hard to keep moving forwards with positivity. Sometimes you just need to sit, reflect, have a little cry, mourn what was left behind last year, and process your feelings. Don’t feel like you have to be all sunshine and rainbows this week. You do what you need to do!

TAURUS: KNIGHT OF SWORDS

The thought of the New Year excites you! You feel empowered, bold, and ready to take action. You're prepared to make this year the culmination of your ambitions, goals, and desires. The Knight of Swords brings literal kick-ass energy to you this week, so put yourself forward, demand what you want, and don’t take no for an answer. Anyone trying to stop the zodiac’s bull in this mood will sorely regret it! Go for it, Taurus.

GEMINI: TEN OF WANDS

Okay, yes, it’s the New Year, but it’s also the first week that you’re in full-swing party mode. Gemini, chill! You've been burning that candle at both ends, and even if you wish to carry on fighitng off those winter blues, you need rest and relaxation this week. The Ten of Wands warns of fatigue and burnout. Take good care of your mind, body, and spirit. Eat well, drink lots of water, go to bed early, and relax. You need it.

CANCER: KING OF WANDS

Let’s get this year started right! It's the perfect time to activate a sense of adventure, wonder, excitement, and creativity about all that is possible in the next 12 months. The year is shiny and new, waiting for you to imprint your story. The King of Wands sees you feeling optimistic and hopeful, and ideally kicking off a few new projects, hobbies, goals, and activities to get you excited and motivated. You’re starting 2024 with a bang! You're also hoping this bold, go-getting mood sustains you through the rest of winter… and I think it will!

LEO: THE DEVIL

The Devil is a great card for January 1, because it’s the patron of New Year's resolutions! Not everybody makes them and barely anybody sticks to them, but you’ve got a goal in mind that you can start now, see success with very quickly, and turn into a sustained way of life. The Devil hints that it’s about stopping a bad habit, behavior, thought process, or pattern. What would you like to get rid of? It’s possible, Leo, and it’s going to start right this week.

VIRGO: TEMPERANCE

Temperance reveals that this is a transitionary week for you, Virgo. As you glide from one year to the next, you're ready recalibrate your goals, outlook, mood, and interests. This is a pivot point and an opportunity to shed the old, reaffirm the important, and welcome the new. Temperance asks you to live in moderation and harmony, seeking peace and balance in all things. Feel grounded, strong, and secure in yourself. Live well and healthily. Feel good. 2024 is going to be a great year for you.

LIBRA: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Practical matters are at the top of your list this week (possibly because you put quite a lot of them off until after the holiday). It's time to get to work, Libra! It’s all good though, because you’re in the right mood to tackle your to-do list when it comes to health, wealth, work, and home. You know what needs doing, and you’ve got the resources and energy to do it well. In fact, you are feeling good about getting back to basics, securing your foundations, and taking back control. It feels good to get to work.

SCORPIO: THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Buckle up for a wild ride into 2024, Scorpio! This first week is going to bring more change and opportunity than you’ve experienced in the last few months. The Wheel of Fortune promises transformation. Want to change things? Start this week. Go big! The bigger the better, actually. Pick a spot and push the wheel, and the momentum will pick up and create a halo effect across your whole life. There’s no time like the present to start re-designing the things you’re ready to change.

SAGITTARIUS: KNIGHT OF PENTACLE

You're getting back to reality this week. It’s not all bad though, Sagittarius, because the Knight of Pentacles sees you feeling ready for some routine, practical activity, and everyday interactions with others (read: Not at a party!). Plus, it’s time to start earning again. You feel like you’re ready for a phase of hard work and then a lovely little reward at the end of it. Make your weekdays productive and fulfilling, and then treat yourself on the weekend.

CAPRICORN: THE TOWER

So, the penny has dropped at last. Over the holidays, you saw a few situations, people, roles, and habits for what they really were, and not all of them were pleasant or positive. Well, it's best to know the truth so that you can make changes! The Tower shows that you’re feeling clear-headed, dispassionate, empowered, and emboldened to address what you have learned. Go do it, Cap. Take the trash out. Free yourself.

AQUARIUS: THREE OF PENTACLES

An unexpected invitation, offer, or opportunity will present itself to you this week from someone you might not have noticed before. They have long admired and respected you. They appreciate your hard work, commitment, and integrity, and they want to work with you. This is likely to be career thing, but it might relate to friends or a community project. Be open to new faces, and welcome new ideas or offers. This could be the start of something wonderful in 2024.

PISCES: FIVE OF PENTACLES

Pisces, you are a sensitive soul, and you absorb the vibes from those around you. As usual, over the holidays, people have confided in you, sought your comfort and compassion, and offloaded their grief, sorrow, or regret. The Five of Pentacles shows that this has built up inside you. You need to release all of that borrowed energy! Have a cry, process it and let it go, and then nurture your wellbeing with rest, relaxation, and creative activities. It's time to reboot.

