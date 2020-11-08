First 'Spider-Man 3' image released and it couldn't be more timely

The first image of Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 has been released.

Sony Pictures uploaded a photo of Holland fully suited-up as the superhero and preparing to launch into action.

But rather than wearing one mask in order to protect his identity, Spider-Man also has a mask covering his mouth for protection from coronavirus.

Excitement is at a fever pitch for Spider-Man 3, which will mark the sixth occasion that Holland will portray the superhero

The sequel for the Far From Home follow-up is again being directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer, while Holland will star alongside Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei.

This time around, though, Spider-Man will be joined by his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

More exciting was the recent confirmation that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as the villainous Electro, who previously appeared in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Superhero fans will be very much aware that Foxx’s appearance was not actually part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he instead went up against Andrew Garfield’s incarnation of Spider-Man.

This has even provoked rumours that Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s take on the character, might appear in Spider-Man 3, too. However, at the moment, this is still speculation and has not been confirmed.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in December 2021.