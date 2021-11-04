First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net sales of $584 million
Net income per diluted share of $0.42
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion
Third quarter production of 2.0 GWDC despite challenging freight and COVID-19 environment
Increased top production bin to 465 watts, representing 19% glass area efficiency
Started construction and purchased equipment for our next-generation factories in Ohio and India
YTD net bookings of 10.5 GWDC; 1.5 GWDC since prior earnings call
Maintain 2021 EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.60
TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
“I would like to thank our associates for their dedication and continued execution during the third quarter,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Operationally, despite the challenging freight and COVID-19 environment our manufacturing team continues to deliver on their commitments. In the third quarter we produced 2.0 GWDC of modules, and in October we increased our top production bin to 465 watts. In parallel we started construction of the building for our third Ohio factory, and began ordering equipment for our first factory in India. Commercially, we had a good quarter, increasing our record year-to-date bookings to 10.5 GWDC. From a financial standpoint, while extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third quarter results, we are reiterating our 2021 EPS guidance.”
Net sales for the third quarter were $584 million, a decrease of $46 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems segment revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue.
Operating income for the third quarter was $51 million. Third quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, underutilization and production start-up of $9 million, and share-based compensation of $6 million.
Net income per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.42, compared to $0.77 in the prior quarter.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.9 billion, a decrease of $111 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures and reinvestment of restricted cash, which was partially offset by operating cash flows and collection of accounts receivables related to legacy systems activities.
2021 guidance has been updated as follows:
Prior
Current
Net Sales
$2.875B to $3.1B
Unchanged
Gross Margin ($) (1)
$695M to $760M
Unchanged
Operating Expenses (2)
$285M to $300M
Unchanged
Operating Income (3)(4)
$545M to $625M
Unchanged
Earnings per Share
$4.00 to $4.60
Unchanged
Net Cash Balance (5)
$1.35B to $1.45B
$1.45B to $1.55B
Capital Expenditures
$825M to $875M
$675M to $725M
Shipments
7.6GW to 8.0GW
Unchanged
(1)
Includes of $1 million of related ramp expense (unchanged) and $40 million of impact due to underutilization and reduced throughput (unchanged)
(2)
Includes $20 million to $25 million of production start-up expense (unchanged)
(3)
Includes $61 million to $66 million of related ramp expense, production start-up expense, underutilization and reduced throughput impact (unchanged)
(4)
Includes a $147 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the North American O&M and U.S. project development businesses ($149 million previously)
(5)
Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021
For First Solar Investors
FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,367,464
$
1,227,002
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $554,897 and $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $133 and $121 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
554,601
520,066
Accounts receivable trade
249,771
269,095
Less: allowance for credit losses
(1,430
)
(3,009
)
Accounts receivable trade, net
248,341
266,086
Accounts receivable, unbilled
25,053
26,673
Less: allowance for credit losses
(51
)
(303
)
Accounts receivable, unbilled, net
25,002
26,370
Inventories
647,439
567,587
Assets held for sale
—
155,685
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
203,478
251,739
Total current assets
3,046,325
3,014,535
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,505,921
2,402,285
PV solar power systems, net
230,423
243,396
Project assets
335,259
373,377
Deferred tax assets, net
108,387
104,099
Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $254,659 and $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $53 and $13 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
251,379
265,280
Goodwill
14,462
14,462
Intangible assets, net
47,935
56,138
Inventories
236,446
201,229
Other assets
492,093
434,130
Total assets
$
7,268,630
$
7,108,931
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
170,041
$
183,349
Income taxes payable
12,984
14,571
Accrued expenses
231,163
310,467
Current portion of long-term debt
37,129
41,540
Deferred revenue
238,810
188,813
Liabilities held for sale
—
25,621
Other current liabilities
25,109
83,037
Total current liabilities
715,236
847,398
Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability
140,019
130,688
Long-term debt
241,483
237,691
Other liabilities
341,817
372,226
Total liabilities
1,438,555
1,588,003
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,326,000 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
106
106
Additional paid-in capital
2,865,628
2,866,786
Accumulated earnings
3,053,085
2,715,762
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(88,744
)
(61,726
)
Total stockholders’ equity
5,830,075
5,520,928
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,268,630
$
7,108,931
FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net sales
$
583,504
$
629,180
$
927,565
$
2,016,058
$
2,102,100
Cost of sales
458,924
455,062
634,550
1,532,593
1,581,287
Gross profit
124,580
174,118
293,015
483,465
520,813
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
43,476
36,346
49,861
131,909
160,218
Research and development
25,426
23,935
22,972
69,234
71,068
Production start-up
2,945
1,715
13,019
16,014
23,812
Litigation loss
—
—
—
—
6,000
Total operating expenses
71,847
61,996
85,852
217,157
261,098
Gain on sales of businesses, net
(1,866
)
(1,745
)
—
147,284
—
Operating income
50,867
110,377
207,163
413,592
259,715
Foreign currency loss, net
(1,018
)
(1,000
)
(1,852
)
(4,613
)
(3,549
)
Interest income
1,752
1,288
2,109
3,996
15,113
Interest expense, net
(2,958
)
(4,623
)
(10,975
)
(10,577
)
(21,018
)
Other (expense) income, net
(2,603
)
(3,247
)
(3,236
)
2,598
(8,653
)
Income before taxes and equity in earnings
46,040
102,795
193,209
404,996
241,608
Income tax (expense) benefit
(837
)
(20,346
)
(38,107
)
(67,673
)
40,894
Equity in earnings, net of tax
—
$
—
(65
)
—
150
Net income
$
45,203
$
82,449
$
155,037
$
337,323
$
282,652
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.78
$
1.46
$
3.18
$
2.67
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.77
$
1.45
$
3.16
$
2.65
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
106,320
106,313
105,967
106,241
105,830
Diluted
106,899
106,836
106,751
106,879
106,537