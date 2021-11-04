First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Solar, Inc.
  • Net sales of $584 million

  • Net income per diluted share of $0.42

  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion

  • Third quarter production of 2.0 GWDC despite challenging freight and COVID-19 environment

  • Increased top production bin to 465 watts, representing 19% glass area efficiency

  • Started construction and purchased equipment for our next-generation factories in Ohio and India

  • YTD net bookings of 10.5 GWDC; 1.5 GWDC since prior earnings call

  • Maintain 2021 EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.60

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I would like to thank our associates for their dedication and continued execution during the third quarter,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Operationally, despite the challenging freight and COVID-19 environment our manufacturing team continues to deliver on their commitments. In the third quarter we produced 2.0 GWDC of modules, and in October we increased our top production bin to 465 watts. In parallel we started construction of the building for our third Ohio factory, and began ordering equipment for our first factory in India. Commercially, we had a good quarter, increasing our record year-to-date bookings to 10.5 GWDC. From a financial standpoint, while extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third quarter results, we are reiterating our 2021 EPS guidance.”

Net sales for the third quarter were $584 million, a decrease of $46 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems segment revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue.

Operating income for the third quarter was $51 million. Third quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, underutilization and production start-up of $9 million, and share-based compensation of $6 million.

Net income per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.42, compared to $0.77 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.9 billion, a decrease of $111 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures and reinvestment of restricted cash, which was partially offset by operating cash flows and collection of accounts receivables related to legacy systems activities.

2021 guidance has been updated as follows:

Prior

Current

Net Sales

$2.875B to $3.1B

Unchanged

Gross Margin ($) (1)

$695M to $760M

Unchanged

Operating Expenses (2)

$285M to $300M

Unchanged

Operating Income (3)(4)

$545M to $625M

Unchanged

Earnings per Share

$4.00 to $4.60

Unchanged

Net Cash Balance (5)

$1.35B to $1.45B

$1.45B to $1.55B

Capital Expenditures

$825M to $875M

$675M to $725M

Shipments

7.6GW to 8.0GW

Unchanged


——————————

(1)

Includes of $1 million of related ramp expense (unchanged) and $40 million of impact due to underutilization and reduced throughput (unchanged)

(2)

Includes $20 million to $25 million of production start-up expense (unchanged)

(3)

Includes $61 million to $66 million of related ramp expense, production start-up expense, underutilization and reduced throughput impact (unchanged)

(4)

Includes a $147 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the North American O&M and U.S. project development businesses ($149 million previously)

(5)

Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,367,464

$

1,227,002

Marketable securities (amortized cost of $554,897 and $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $133 and $121 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

554,601

520,066

Accounts receivable trade

249,771

269,095

Less: allowance for credit losses

(1,430

)

(3,009

)

Accounts receivable trade, net

248,341

266,086

Accounts receivable, unbilled

25,053

26,673

Less: allowance for credit losses

(51

)

(303

)

Accounts receivable, unbilled, net

25,002

26,370

Inventories

647,439

567,587

Assets held for sale

155,685

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

203,478

251,739

Total current assets

3,046,325

3,014,535

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,505,921

2,402,285

PV solar power systems, net

230,423

243,396

Project assets

335,259

373,377

Deferred tax assets, net

108,387

104,099

Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $254,659 and $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $53 and $13 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

251,379

265,280

Goodwill

14,462

14,462

Intangible assets, net

47,935

56,138

Inventories

236,446

201,229

Other assets

492,093

434,130

Total assets

$

7,268,630

$

7,108,931

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

170,041

$

183,349

Income taxes payable

12,984

14,571

Accrued expenses

231,163

310,467

Current portion of long-term debt

37,129

41,540

Deferred revenue

238,810

188,813

Liabilities held for sale

25,621

Other current liabilities

25,109

83,037

Total current liabilities

715,236

847,398

Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability

140,019

130,688

Long-term debt

241,483

237,691

Other liabilities

341,817

372,226

Total liabilities

1,438,555

1,588,003

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,326,000 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

106

106

Additional paid-in capital

2,865,628

2,866,786

Accumulated earnings

3,053,085

2,715,762

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(88,744

)

(61,726

)

Total stockholders’ equity

5,830,075

5,520,928

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,268,630

$

7,108,931



FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Net sales

$

583,504

$

629,180

$

927,565

$

2,016,058

$

2,102,100

Cost of sales

458,924

455,062

634,550

1,532,593

1,581,287

Gross profit

124,580

174,118

293,015

483,465

520,813

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

43,476

36,346

49,861

131,909

160,218

Research and development

25,426

23,935

22,972

69,234

71,068

Production start-up

2,945

1,715

13,019

16,014

23,812

Litigation loss

6,000

Total operating expenses

71,847

61,996

85,852

217,157

261,098

Gain on sales of businesses, net

(1,866

)

(1,745

)

147,284

Operating income

50,867

110,377

207,163

413,592

259,715

Foreign currency loss, net

(1,018

)

(1,000

)

(1,852

)

(4,613

)

(3,549

)

Interest income

1,752

1,288

2,109

3,996

15,113

Interest expense, net

(2,958

)

(4,623

)

(10,975

)

(10,577

)

(21,018

)

Other (expense) income, net

(2,603

)

(3,247

)

(3,236

)

2,598

(8,653

)

Income before taxes and equity in earnings

46,040

102,795

193,209

404,996

241,608

Income tax (expense) benefit

(837

)

(20,346

)

(38,107

)

(67,673

)

40,894

Equity in earnings, net of tax

$

(65

)

150

Net income

$

45,203

$

82,449

$

155,037

$

337,323

$

282,652

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.43

$

0.78

$

1.46

$

3.18

$

2.67

Diluted

$

0.42

$

0.77

$

1.45

$

3.16

$

2.65

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:

Basic

106,320

106,313

105,967

106,241

105,830

Diluted

106,899

106,836

106,751

106,879

106,537



