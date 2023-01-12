First Solar Completes Sale of 141 MW Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca

First Solar, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has completed the sale of Luz del Norte, a 141-megawatt (MW) A C utility-scale solar power plant in Copiapó, Chile, to Toesca, an independent asset manager headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

First Solar previously disclosed that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement for the facility on its Q3 2022 earnings call. The terms of the transaction, which was completed in December, 2022, were not disclosed.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Media

Reuven Proença

First Solar Media

reuven.proenca@firstsolar.com

Investors

Robyn Remes

First Solar Investor Relations

investor@firstsolar.com



