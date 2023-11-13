First snowfall of the season revives Webber Lake Falls near Halifax

Click here to view the video

After Halifax’s first snowfall of the season, it was time to clear off the vehicle and set off to Webber Lake Falls, which was sure to be flowing strong as the fresh snow melted quickly in the sunny conditions.

From downtown Halifax, it’ll take about twenty minutes. Exit Highway 101 onto Margeson Drive.

The road suffered heavy erosion during extreme rainfall events this past summer, so you’ll have to find a creative way to get around the dip in order to continue on to the trailhead.

It’s only about a 5-minute walk before you enter the forest, and the entrance to the trail is clearly marked by some markers.

You can pick which side you want to approach the falls from, but the far side will require crossing a makeshift bridge. You'll want to make sure to hold on tight, though; the bridge freezes faster than the gushing water beneath.

In no time at all, you’ll be taking Instagram-worthy videos of the majestic falls. It’s not as big as Niagara Falls, but you can get up close to it without fearing death; just make sure you have good grips on your boots because the rocks and moss are slippery.

If you plan on visiting the falls, be sure to watch the vlog that precedes this article before heading out!