First snowfall leaves thousands without power in Moncton area

N.B. Power says power outages in the Moncton area were caused by snow-laden trees making contact with power lines.

Thousands of N.B. Power customers in the Moncton area had no power Tuesday morning after the first snowfall of the season.

The snowy day Monday came just two days after Moncton and Fredericton saw a high of around 24 C.

Several outages, shown on the N.B. Power website, are listed for different parts of Dieppe, Moncton and Riverview totalling over 4,300 customers. Earlier in the morning, that number was closer to 5,000.

The majority of the customers without power are in Moncton. Restoration times are not yet available.

The first snow of the season turned Moncton streets into a winter wonderland. According to Environment Canada, the city had around 10 centimetres of snow on Monday.

School is cancelled for students at Bessborough and Hillcrest schools because there is no power, according to the Anglophone East School District website.

The power outages were mostly caused by snow-laden branches and trees coming into contact with the power lines, N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email.

She said there is also one instance of a broken pole.

Many other regions of New Brunswick also experienced the first snowfall of the season.