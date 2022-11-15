First snow of the season for much of southern Ontario prompts weather advisory

Environment Canada is issuing its first winter weather travel advisory of the season for much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected starting Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning and it is warning of poor visibility.

It says the amount of snowfall may exceed 10 centimetres in some areas.

Affected regions span from Waterloo Region east to Kingston and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.

Environment Canada is urging residents in those areas to take extra caution when walking or driving.

Drivers are encouraged to travel slowly, watch for tail lights ahead and maintain safe distances from other cars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press