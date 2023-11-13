First Sensor AG (ETR:SIS) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

First Sensor's (ETR:SIS) stock up by 1.1% over the past month. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study First Sensor's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Sensor is:

2.5% = €3.2m ÷ €126m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

First Sensor's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

At first glance, First Sensor's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. Accordingly, First Sensor's low net income growth of 3.8% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared First Sensor's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 30% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is First Sensor fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is First Sensor Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 4.5% (implying that the company retains the remaining 95% of its income) suggests that First Sensor is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, First Sensor has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about First Sensor's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct.

