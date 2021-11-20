First Scouting Report: Can UK continue its recent mastery of archrival U of L?

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC) will face Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

Kickoff time and television information have not yet been announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Coach Scott Satterfield’s Cardinals blitzed Duke 62-22 Thursday night in Durham, N.C., to gain bowl eligibility.

Series history

Kentucky leads 17-15 and the Wildcats have won three of the past four meetings.

The Governor’s Cup rivalry was not played in 2020 after the Southeastern Conference forbid its teams from playing non-league games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most recent meeting

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden ran for 284 yards and four touchdowns and running back Christopher Rodriguez added 125 rushing yards and a score as UK dominated Louisville 45-13 on Nov. 30, 2019, at Kroger Field.

Know your foe

1. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the hottest players in the country.

In Thursday night’s decimation of Duke, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt junior completed 18 of 25 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns — and ran for 224 yards and two scores.

The prior week, Cunningham completed 13 of 18 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-3 strafing of Syracuse.

In his career, Cunningham is 0-2 as a starter vs. UK.

The Montgomery, Ala., product is 11-of-19 passing for 142 yards with one touchdown and one interception vs. Kentucky and has run 16 times for 116 yards and a TD.

2. Former Lexington Catholic standout safety Jack Fagot is fourth on the Louisville team with 58 tackles.

An undersized 6-foot, 195-pound linebacker, Fagot has 6.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup

One surmises that a victory over his hometown school would carry extra meaning for Fagot.

3. Louisville has been snake-bitten in big games in 2021.

U of L lost 37-34 at Wake Forest when the Demon Deacons’ Nick Sciba booted a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left.

Louisville led Virginia 30-13 entering the fourth quarter — but gave up three, fourth-quarter touchdowns and fell 34-33.

The Cardinals lost to Clemson 30-24 when Cunningham was stopped at the Tigers’ 4-yard line on a fourth-down play with 10 seconds left in the game.

Obviously, if those three outcomes are reversed, the tenor of the Louisville season is very different.