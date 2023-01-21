First Scouting Report: In Music City, can UK extend its hold over Vanderbilt?

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game:

The opponent

Kentucky (13-6, 4-3 SEC) will face Vanderbilt (10-9, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Memorial Gymnasium (seating capacity of 14,316) on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

The game will tip off at 9 p.m. (EST) and be telecast by the SEC Network.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse’s Commodores went on the road and defeated Georgia 85-82 Saturday in Athens.

Series history

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt 154-47 and has won 13 in a row in the series.

As UK head man, John Calipari is 23-4 vs. the Commodores.

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse is 0-7 vs. Kentucky in his Vandy coaching tenure (since 2019-20).

Most recent meeting

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington scored 25 points and UK star Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats withstood a torrid-shooting performance from Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright — 10-of-12 field goals, 5-of-6 three-pointers, 2-of-2 free throws for 27 points — in a 77-71 victory over the Commodores on March 11, 2022, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrated after making a three-point shot against Vanderbilt during UK’s 77-71 victory over the Commodores in last season’s SEC Tournament.

Power rankings

The NCAA NET rankings have Kentucky No. 40, Vanderbilt No. 92.

In the Pomeroy ratings, Kentucky is No. 33, Vanderbilt No. 90.

The Sagarin ratings have Kentucky No. 32, Vanderbilt No. 80.

Know your foe

1. At 7-4 in home games, Vanderbilt has not been as invulnerable at Memorial Gym as it sometimes is. The Commodores have lost on their home court to Memphis (76-67), Southern Mississippi (60-48), Grambling State (64-62) and No. 4 Alabama (78-66).

2. Vanderbilt can still conjure up some magic in Memorial Gym, however. On Jan. 14, the Commodores registered their best victory of the season to date, a 97-84 upset of then-No. 15 Arkansas in Nashville.

Balance carried Vandy to its vanquishing of the Razorbacks, as five Commodores scored in double figures led by junior guard Tyrin Lawrence (22 points), senior swingman Jordan Wright (17) and junior forward Myles Stute (15).

3. Vanderbilt will be without its leading scorer, rebounder and blocker of shots when UK visits.

Liam Robbins, the 7-foot, 250-pound super-senior who began his career at Drake and transferred from Minnesota to Vandy, is averaging team bests of 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks though he has started only seven of 17 games.

However, Robbins suffered a bone bruise and foot sprain early this week that may keep him out for most of the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The absence of Robbins did not keep Vandy from winning at Georgia Saturday, however.

Ezra Manjon, the 6-foot senior guard, came off the bench and led Vandy with 19 points in the win.

