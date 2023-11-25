First Scouting Report: In Miami, UK will face huge test in initial ACC/SEC Challenge

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game:

The opponent

No. 16 Kentucky (5-1) will face No. 10 Miami (5-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

Miami will enter the game off a layoff of more than a week. The Hurricanes last played on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, when they beat Georgia 79-68 and Kansas State 91-83, respectively, to win the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship.

Series history

Kentucky’s leads the all-time series with Miami 3-1.

UK head man John Calipari has never faced Miami as Wildcats coach.

Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga is 1-0 against Kentucky as a head man. When coaching Bowling Green, Larranaga recorded a 56-54 win over Eddie Sutton’s Wildcats in the semifinals of the 1988-89 UKIT before 20,875 fans at Rupp Arena.

The following night, Larranaga’s Falcons were blasted 80-51 by Arkansas State in the UKIT championship game, while Kentucky defeated Marshall 91-78 in the consolation contest.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga has coached the Hurricanes to the NCAA Tournament round of eight the past two seasons. Miami is the only program in the country to reach the final eight in both the 2022 and 2023 NCAA tourneys and the Hurricanes played in the Final Four last season.

Most recent meeting

Jack McClinton scored 23 points and James Dews added 18 as No. 23 Miami scored a 73-67 victory over Kentucky before 24,109 fans at Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008.

Sophomore forward Patrick Patterson led coach Billy Gillispie’s Wildcats with 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Patrick Patterson had 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists but it wasn’t enough as Kentucky fell to No. 23 Miami 73-67, on Dec. 6, 2008.

Know your foe

1. Without abundant fanfare, Jim Larranaga has built Miami into a high-level basketball program. The Hurricanes have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in each of the past two seasons. Miami is the only program in Division I men’s college basketball who can make that claim.

Last season, Miami reached the Final Four for the first time in school history. The Hurricanes fell 72-59 to eventual national champion Connecticut in the national semifinals.

Larranaga, of course, was also the coaching architect of George Mason’s improbable run to the 2006 Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

2. Miami returns three starters from its Final Four team. Through five games, all three are performing well this season.

Story continues

Small forward Wooga Poplar is leading the Hurricanes in scoring (18.0 points) and has hit 19 of 32 3-point attempts. Point guard Nijel Pack, the Kansas State transfer, is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 assists and is making 39.3% of his 3-point shots.

An undersized post player at (a listed) 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, Norchad Omier is averaging 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.

A native of Bluefields, Nicaragua, Omier has averaged a points/rebounds double-double in each of his three prior seasons of college hoops — last season at Miami and his first two years in which he played at Arkansas State.

In 2023-24, Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) is seeking to average double figures in both points and rebounds for a fourth straight season.

3. Miami’s high-impact newcomer in 2023-24 is expected to be Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland. A 6-7, 208-pound junior, Cleveland averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last season for FSU.

After transferring from Florida State, new Miami forward Matthew Cleveland (0) is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds through five games for the Hurricanes.

Through five games with his new team, Cleveland is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and is shooting 62.7% (31 of 52) from the field and 50% (7 of 14) on treys.

Kentucky basketball sets scoring records in 118-82 victory over Marshall

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 118-82 victory over Marshall

Aaron Bradshaw has returned to Kentucky practice. His debut could be coming soon.

Will 2023-24 be the year Kentucky college basketball gets its mojo back?

‘Remember the 1-of-15’ is not this season’s battle cry for Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves

Bob Knight was the ‘villain’ who pushed Kentucky basketball to greater heights

How you can own a unique piece of 1978 UK basketball NCAA championship memorabilia