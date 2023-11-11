First Scouting Report: Against No. 1 Kansas, UK seeks to make an early-season statement

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game:

The opponent

No. 16 Kentucky (2-0) will face No. 1 Kansas (1-0) in the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center (seating capacity of 20,917) in Chicago.

The game will tip off around 9:30 p.m. (EST) and be broadcast by ESPN.

Kansas played Manhattan on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse in a game that tipped off at 8 p.m. (EST).

Series history

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas 24-11 but the Jayhawks have won five of the past seven meetings.

Kansas coach Bill Self, left, will lead the No. 1 Jayhawks against John Calipari and No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Most recent meeting

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and K.J. Adams added 17 as Kansas beat Kentucky 77-68 at Rupp Arena in the final renewal of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) scored 22 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 77-68 victory over Kentucky and UK star Oscar Tshiebwe (34) in last season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists for UK. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Know your foe

1. Kansas and Kentucky have gone 2-2 against each other in the Champions Classic. Kentucky won 75-65 in 2011-12 and 72-40 in 2014-15. Kansas won 65-61 in 2017-18 and 65-62 in 2020-21.

Overall, Kansas and Duke are each 7-5 in Champions Classic games, while Kentucky and Michigan State have both gone 5-7.

2. The contest between UK and KU is a matchup between the two programs with the most all-time wins in the history of men’s college hoops.

Kansas passed Kentucky for the all-time lead in victories during the 2022 NCAA Tournament and finished that 2021-22 season with a 2,357 to 2,353 advantage over UK.

Last season, the Jayhawks (28-8) added six more victories to their all-time lead over the Wildcats (22-12) and ended 2022-23 10 games up, 2,385 to 2,375, on the Cats.

This offseason, however, the NCAA ordered KU to vacate 15 victories from the 2017-18 season after a Kansas player was retroactively ruled to be ineligible.

Those vacated victories returned the all-time wins lead to Kentucky. Going into Friday night’s games, the Wildcats officially held a 2,376 to 2,371 advantage over the Jayhawks.

3. Kentucky’s biggest challenge, literally and figuratively, against Kansas figures to be 7-foot-2, 260-pound center Hunter Dickinson. The former Michigan star, who chose KU over UK last spring as a transfer recruit, had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 23:40 minutes of playing time in the Jayhawks’ season-opening 99-56 demolition of North Carolina Central.

Story continues

In an 82-75 exhibition loss for Kansas at Illinois, Dickinson had 22 points and nine boards.

Last season, when Kentucky beat Michigan 73-69 in London, England, Dickinson went for 23 points and nine rebounds.

Containing Dickinson on the low block and keeping him off the glass in rebounding figures to be a major challenge for an undersized Kentucky — which will be playing without 7-foot Ugonna Onyenso (injury), 7-1 Aaron Bradshaw (injury) and possibly 7-2 Zvonimir Ivisic (awaiting eligibility ruling by the NCAA).

