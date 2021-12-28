First scheduled SEC men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID

Turns out the SEC is not immune to its conference schedule this season being disrupted by COVID-19.

The league announced Tuesday afternoon that Wednesday’s game between Florida and Ole miss has been postponed because of COVID protocols. Scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday, the game was to be the first conference game played in 2021-22.

“The Florida at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” said the league in a statement. “A makeup date has not been determined at this time.”

Last week, the SEC changed its guidelines for games by stating that a game could be played if seven scholarship athletes and one coach was available.

Head coach Mike White and center Colin Castleton of the Florida Gators will have to wait before playing their SEC opener for 2021-22. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Wednesday’s South Carolina State at South Carolina game has also been postponed.

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make the trip to Lexington for the Tigers’ game with Kentucky on Wednesday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The ACC has already postponed three games this week, including Duke’s games with Clemson and Notre Dame. The Big East has had several postponements, including Tuesday night’s Xavier-Connecticut matchup.

I've got 87 MBB teams that have COVID-paused this season in our constantly updating newser below. Tracking this is a juggle, so if I missed a team (or if you're employed at a school listed on a pause and can verify you're no longer on pause), let me know. https://t.co/53j7M3RjXw — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2021

The Kentucky women’s basketball game against Auburn on Thursday has also been postponed.

Here is the schedule for Wednesday’s men’s SEC games:

7 p.m. - LSU at Auburn (ESPNU)

7 p.m. - Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m. - Gardner-Webb at Georgia (ESPN Plus)

8 p.m. - Central Arkansas at Texas A&M (ESPN Plus)

9 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN2)

9 p.m. - Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, here is the list of postponed or canceled college basketball games over the next two days:

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Cincinnati at Houston

New Orleans at Ohio State

Colorado State at New Mexico

UConn at Xavier

Connecticut College at Saint Peter’s

Hartford at Cornell

James Madison at Penn

Siena at American

Sacramento State at Oregon State

Prairie View A&M at Valparaiso

Eastern Michigan at Ohio

LSU Alexandria at North Texas

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Columbia

UC Riverside at UC Davis

Georgetown at Creighton

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Duke at Clemson

New Hampshire at Dartmouth

South Carolina State at South Carolina

Texas Southern at TCU

Florida State at Boston College

Delaware State at Penn State

Drexel at Charleston

UNC Asheville at Indiana

Elmira at Binghamton

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Norfolk State at Campbell

Wartburg at Northern Iowa

Marquette at St. John’s

Bellarmine at Bradley

Florida A&M at Illinois

Florida at Ole Miss

