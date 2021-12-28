First scheduled SEC men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID
Turns out the SEC is not immune to its conference schedule this season being disrupted by COVID-19.
The league announced Tuesday afternoon that Wednesday’s game between Florida and Ole miss has been postponed because of COVID protocols. Scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday, the game was to be the first conference game played in 2021-22.
“The Florida at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” said the league in a statement. “A makeup date has not been determined at this time.”
Last week, the SEC changed its guidelines for games by stating that a game could be played if seven scholarship athletes and one coach was available.
Wednesday’s South Carolina State at South Carolina game has also been postponed.
Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make the trip to Lexington for the Tigers’ game with Kentucky on Wednesday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The ACC has already postponed three games this week, including Duke’s games with Clemson and Notre Dame. The Big East has had several postponements, including Tuesday night’s Xavier-Connecticut matchup.
I've got 87 MBB teams that have COVID-paused this season in our constantly updating newser below. Tracking this is a juggle, so if I missed a team (or if you're employed at a school listed on a pause and can verify you're no longer on pause), let me know. https://t.co/53j7M3RjXw
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2021
The Kentucky women’s basketball game against Auburn on Thursday has also been postponed.
Here is the schedule for Wednesday’s men’s SEC games:
7 p.m. - LSU at Auburn (ESPNU)
7 p.m. - Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m. - Gardner-Webb at Georgia (ESPN Plus)
8 p.m. - Central Arkansas at Texas A&M (ESPN Plus)
9 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN2)
9 p.m. - Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, here is the list of postponed or canceled college basketball games over the next two days:
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Cincinnati at Houston
New Orleans at Ohio State
Colorado State at New Mexico
UConn at Xavier
Connecticut College at Saint Peter’s
Hartford at Cornell
James Madison at Penn
Siena at American
Sacramento State at Oregon State
Prairie View A&M at Valparaiso
Eastern Michigan at Ohio
LSU Alexandria at North Texas
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Columbia
UC Riverside at UC Davis
Georgetown at Creighton
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Duke at Clemson
New Hampshire at Dartmouth
South Carolina State at South Carolina
Texas Southern at TCU
Florida State at Boston College
Delaware State at Penn State
Drexel at Charleston
UNC Asheville at Indiana
Elmira at Binghamton
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Norfolk State at Campbell
Wartburg at Northern Iowa
Marquette at St. John’s
Bellarmine at Bradley
Florida A&M at Illinois
Florida at Ole Miss
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri basketball preview
How SEC basketball teams are playing heading into this week’s conference openers
SEC basketball begins this week. How is the league doing out on the recruiting trail?
Kentucky basketball statistics and notes heading into SEC play