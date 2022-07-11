First Rwanda deportation flights could be delayed until October

Migrants prepare for an illegal Channel crossing near the northern French city of Gravelines - Denis Charlet/AFP

The first flights to deport migrants to Rwanda could be delayed until at least October after the High Court moved to postpone a judicial review of their legality.

Judges accepted an application on Monday to adjourn until September the court case to determine whether the Government’s Rwanda asylum plan is lawful.

The case was due to have been heard next week but the delay is likely to mean there will be no flights to Rwanda until the Autumn.

The decision comes after the first flight taking seven migrants to Rwanda was halted last month after European human rights judges made an 11th hour intervention.

The European Court of Human Rights granted an urgent injunction to one of the asylum seekers to remove him from the flight, just hours after the UK Supreme Court had rejected his plea.

The remaining six migrants facing deportation also secured similar injunctions and the £300,000 Boeing 767 charter flight, waiting at RAF Boscombe Down in Wiltshire to take them to Rwanda, was grounded.

The injunction halted flights until three weeks after the judicial review had been heard by the High Court in July, which has now been put on hold.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, have been pressing the European court to reverse its injunction, which was issued by a single duty judge late at night.

The appeal for the adjournment was made by charities who have been challenging the policy. They include Care4Calais, Detention Action and the PCS civil service union representing Border Force staff.

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, said: “We are currently working with more than 20 people who have been detained and issued with Rwanda notices since the last court case, and many of those from last time remain detained, exhausted and alone, and terrified for what the future might bring.

“We have been overwhelmed by the public support we have received so far but it’s essential that we keep the pressure up. We only have seven weeks until we will be in court to fight against this cruel plan.”

A Home Office source said the Government was ready to defend the policy in the courts. “No court has yet found the policy illegal,” said the source.

The High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court ruled that the flights could go ahead pending the judicial review before those decisions were overruled by the European Court of Human Rights.