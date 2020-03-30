Coronavirus: First royal death of COVID-19 confirmed

The first member of a royal family has died of coronavirus. (Getty Images)

The Spanish royal family has confirmed the world’s first royal death from coronavirus, after the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 in a first for royals across the globe.

The princess was 86 years old and another victim of the crisis which has already claimed thousands of Spanish lives and left hospitals overwhelmed.

The death was announced by Princess Maria’s younger brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma on Facebook.

The Princess was part of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family, a branch of the French Capetian dynasty which ruled France from 987 to 1792 and from 1814 to 1848.

King Felipe VI of Spain is also a member of the branch.

The family is a ‘cadet branch’ of the royal family, a division created when younger members of the family are granted titles and lands without being in direct line to the throne.

The princess was born in Paris, France on July 28, 1933, and does not leave any children.

The news comes after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus last week.

Fears for Queen Elizabeth were sparked by the news, as Charles reportedly visited his mother just 13 days before his shock diagnosis.

On March 10, Prince Charles sat opposite Prince Albert of Monaco at the WaterAid charity's Water and Climate event in London, and Prince Albert revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after.

The deadly virus has ripped through Spain, claiming 5,812 lives as of Sunday March 29, with 832 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

Spain is the second-worst hit nation after Italy beating the official number from China where the virus started - who have recorded only 3,295 deaths.

The nation is dealing with 72,248 confirmed cases.