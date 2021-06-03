First round of federal spending spurs big increases in child care

·3 min read

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The first round of investments from the federal government for early learning and child care had a big impact, says a new report from the University of Toronto. Ottawa's small transfer of $500 million a year to provinces, territories and Indigenous partners prompted an overall growth in public spending of more than $3 billion between 2017 and 2020, adding 100,000 spaces to the child care supply across Canada.

The initiative was the first phase of Ottawa's 2017 10 year plan to grow child care access. In response to COVID-19, and the pandemic's devastating impact on mothers in the workforce, the federal Liberals upped their involvement in Budget 2021, turning what had been an $7.5 billion commitment into $30 billion.

Several jurisdictions took up the federal challenge with New Brunswick, British Columbia, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories announcing plans to create universal access to child care. The findings are part of the Early Childhood Education Report 2020. Released every three years by the Atkinson Centre, at the University of Toronto, the report provides a status update on federal, provincial and territorial early learning and child care initiatives.

Other trend-setting examples are highlighted. Quebec took real efforts to address quality concerns by introducing a new curriculum and training all child care providers in its use. New Brunswick brought 91 percent of its child care centres up to new quality standards. Nova Scotia completed the roll out of prekindergarten for all its 4-year-olds. The Yukon transformed its early childhood services, slashing parent fees, increasing staff wages and enriching programming supports.

Unfortunately, federal funding also contributed to an uptick in for-profit child care. The prospect of substantial public dollars announced in Budget 2021 has peaked even greater commercial interest. For-profit operators already dominate child care, capturing over 50 percent of the market in 7 out of 13 jurisdictions. Of the $7 billion in public funding spent in 2020 on regulated child care, 43 percent (over $3 billion) went to for-profit providers.

"It´s a troubling trend," says the report´s co-author Dr. Emis Akbari. "Research into Quebec's two-plus decade experience delivering different child care models reveals the dangers of relying on for-profit providers, whose programs are known for their poor quality and poorer outcomes for children. We have seen the havoc for-profit operators wrecked in long-term care, that cannot be replicated in child care."

The Early Childhood Education Report is produced in cooperation with the Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Development at the University of Montreal. It describes the steps jurisdictions took to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic on child care. The final tally has yet to be calculated. Since the information in the report is current to March 31, 2020, it provides a baseline to assess COVID's impact. It also provides a baseline to assess activities emanating out of Budget 2021.

The link to Early Childhood Education Report 2020 will be available at 10 a.m. June 3, 2021.

SOURCE Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/03/c6599.html

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens defeat Jets in Game 1 of second-round series

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1.

  • Maple Leafs left searching for answers after another opening-round playoff exit

    Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.

  • Mark Scheifele ejected for dirty hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Game 1 on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

  • Bichette, Blue Jays rally for 3 in 9th to beat Marlins 6-5

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Luka Doncic, Mavericks escape Clippers to take 3-2 lead

    The Mavericks will head back to Dallas with a 3-2 lead after a 42-point night from Luka Doncic.

  • Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, Kraken move up to No. 2 selection

    The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.

  • Fans blast Lakers for failed Kyle Lowry pursuit after Game 5 blowout

    The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.

  • Blue Jays' Semien beats Vladdy, Teoscar for AL Player of the Month

    A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.

  • Stephen A. Smith uses Cowboys comparison to torch the Maple Leafs

    Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.

  • 76ers' Joel Embiid has 'small' lateral meniscus tear, will miss Game 5 vs. Wizards

    The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.

  • Should Leafs look for a major shakeup this summer?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.

  • Maple Leafs can't shake fragility on postseason stage

    The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.

  • Wayne Gretzky signs multi-year brand ambassador deal with BetMGM

    Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.

  • Sheldon Keefe deserves to take heat for Leafs' early playoff exit

    Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    The most anticipated summer in Scottish soccer in a generation started with a public outbreak of perhaps its deepest-rooted problem. Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march

  • Relentlessness of women's basketball schedule only amplified in Olympic year

    The life of a women's basketball player can be unforgiving. A WNBA player might play 32 or more games from May through October, then fly out to one of several high-end pro leagues across the rest of the world to play from… October until May. Throw in a few week-long national-team training camps — women's basketball players are typically more committed than most pro athletes in that regard — and the hours spent on flights and hardwood floors quickly add up. The relentlessness of the schedule in a

  • With Young built for playoffs, Hawks soar into second round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young was preparing for his first postseason when a message popped into his phone. Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan wanted to tell his point guard that he was built for this time of a year, the kind of praise that can build a young player's confidence as he heads into unfamiliar territory. It was a nice gesture. Also, an unnecessary one. “He didn’t tell me nothing I didn’t already know," Young said. "I have confidence in myself. I know I’m built for this.” His team might

  • Jazz take care of Grizzlies, turn attention to Round 2

    This time, a 3-1 lead didn’t get away from the Utah Jazz. And now comes the next challenge: The second round of the NBA playoffs. The NBA’s No. 1 overall seed is headed to the Western Conference semifinals after Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night to advance. Utah won four consecutive contests after dropping Game 1, and now awaits the winner of the series between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers. It felt like forever to Mitchell

  • 76ers need healthy Embiid for shot at 1st title since 1983

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philly fans were fired up, the Sixers about to clinch a playoff series, when the largest crowd of the season started chanting, “We want Brooklyn! We want Brooklyn!” Hold up. The 76ers-Nets matchup is the series most fans want to watch. But first, the top-seeded Sixers have to get past Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 set for Sunday in Philadelphia. With or without Joel Embiid. The Sixers are four-point favorites to win Game 1 according to FanDuel